Unfathomable Failure of Biden's $7.5 Billion EV Charger Plan Revealed in Government Accountability Office Report

When it comes to case studies in government incompetence, former President Joe Biden’s administration is a master class.

Whether it was disastrous foreign policies like the withdrawal from Afghanistan, or disastrous domestic ideas like opening the southern border to an invasion of illegal immigrants from all over the globe, the Biden years were a lesson in the limitations of Democratic rule.

Now, a new report from the Government Accountability Office is driving the message home in a way any American who drives can understand.

Only 400 EV-charging ports built under $7.5B US infrastructure program: GAO https://t.co/wxo5JfuZR9 pic.twitter.com/3aqLK31EQC — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2025

The report released Tuesday shows the Biden administration’s $7.5 billion program created by the 2021 infrastructure bill to provide public chargers for electric vehicle use had managed, by April of this year, to install fewer than 400 of the stations on the highways and byways of these United States.

That’s just under $20 million per charging station — in a nation of 330 million people. Even by Biden standards, it’s an unfathomable amount of money for an unfathomably negligible gain.

To its credit, the Trump administration, as Reuters noted, suspended the EV charging station program in February.

The GAO’s report drew plenty of predictably caustic responses on social media.

$7.5 BILLION spent—and only 384 EV charging ports built1. That’s nearly $20 million per port. This is what happens when green dreams meet government waste. No goals, no oversight, just your tax dollars down the drain. Fire the bureaucrats. Audit the program. Fix the mess. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) July 22, 2025

Democrats… never accomplished anything but ripping off taxpayer money on every project they touched. — Zero (@neutral_zero_0) July 22, 2025

Constant waste and failure. — SWEET SWING (@scooter1030) July 22, 2025

The amount of money squandered might be shocking, but it’s not at all surprising.

Democrats, like their ideological cousins the communists, operate on the King Canute principle of economic development — reality must conform to the desires of the ruling class, whether it’s the politburo or the Democratic National Committee, or the cabal handling Joe Biden’s autopen.

The problem with that is twofold. First: Reality operates on its own laws, which are both understandable and unforgiving. Second, and very much related: Massive government programs almost never produce the results that justify their expense.

There may well come a time when Americans view electric vehicles the same way they view autos powered by internal combustion engines. Visionaries like Elon Musk have proven that it’s at least potentially possible.

Back in 2022, Biden boasted that, thanks to his administration, the government was going to build 500,000 charging stations. The fact that three years later, the government has missed that mark by 499,616 units makes Musk’s response one for the ages.

Or you can just buy a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

If Americans do adopt EV technology of their own accord, the infrastructure will grow to meet the demand.

But if that happens, it won’t come about because a man at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., even a man with all his mental faculties intact, decided it, any more than the nation’s gasoline stations grew up from coast to coast, with AAA maps and clean restrooms, because of some central planner’s fiat.

It will happen because the reality of the market — the only reality that matters when it comes to consumer products — demands it.

Understanding reality and respecting reality are the first requirements of responsible, successful government.

Failing in that fundamental duty helped make the Biden administration a case study in failure.

The GAO report is just the latest proof.

