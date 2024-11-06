'Unfathomably Painful': Kamala Harris's Campaign Suffering Meltdown as Reality Settles in

With a dig at President-elect Donald Trump, the chief of Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed campaign shared the campaign’s pain at being resoundingly defeated in Tuesday’s election.

“I’ll leave you with this: losing is unfathomably painful. It is hard,” Harris campaign chief Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a memo to campaign workers, telling them, “This will take a long time to process,” according to Newsweek.

Dillon vowed that Harris and her supporters will be the nucleus of an anti-Trump movement, writing, “the work of protecting America from the impacts of a Trump Presidency starts now.”

“I know the Vice President isn’t finished in this fight, and I know the very people on this email are also going to be leaders in this collective mission,” Dillon wrote.

The memo said there would be a peaceful transfer of power, “unlike what we saw in 2020,” in a jab at Trump, who Democrats have falsely claimed instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and who was charged by a Biden administration Justice Department with election interference for pushing back against the election’s results.

Elsewhere. Dillon praised the campaign for doing everything right except winning.

“You built a first-rate, historic Presidential campaign in basically 90 days. You navigated things that no one has ever had to navigate, and likely no one will ever have to again,” she wrote.

Dillon said the campaign was not responsible for Harris being walloped, but cited “unprecedented headwinds and obstacles that were largely out of our control.”

Dillon noted that success could be measured by losing less in places where it focused resources.

“We knew this would be a margin of error race, and it was. And, your work mattered: the whole country moved to the right, but compared to the rest of the country, the battleground states saw the least amount of movement in his direction. It was closest in the places we competed. That speaks to both the work you did, and the scale of the challenge we ultimately couldn’t surmount,” the memo said.

Kamala Harris ran on abortion. Her entire campaign was about giving people the ability to poison or dismember fully developed babies on demand, up to birth. Looks like America isn’t as pro-abortion as she thought. Babies deserve to live. — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) November 6, 2024

Writing in Foreign Policy, Michael Hirsh noted that the campaign failed to get the job done.

“Harris failed to close the deal rhetorically. In an unfortunate echo of Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, Harris spent far too much time trying to argue that Trump was unfit for the presidency and too little time delivering a coherent message about why she would be better,” he wrote.

“The political landscape had shifted in ways the Harris campaign didn’t really understand, with cultural issues playing a much bigger role than they had in a long time — even possibly trumping economic issues,” he wrote.

“Put another way, the takeover of the Democratic Party by progressive, so-called woke issues was devastating to Harris’s campaign, especially as Trump and the Republicans successfully painted her as an unreconstructed left-winger.”

