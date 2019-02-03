Trump Blasts Northam over Racist Photos: ‘Unforgivable’

President Donald Trump called out Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for his recent apology over a racist picture appearing in his 1984 medical school yearbook and comments on late-term abortions.

“Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia just stated, ‘I believe that I am not either of the people in that photo,’” Trump tweeted Saturday. “This was 24 hours after apologizing for appearing in the picture and after making the most horrible statement on ‘super’ late term abortion. Unforgivable!”

Trump argued in another tweet Saturday that if Northam’s picture had appeared prior to the 2017 gubernatorial election, opponent Ed Gillespie, a Republican, would have won.

“Ed Gillespie, who ran for Governor of the Great State of Virginia against Ralph Northam, must now be thinking Malpractice and Dereliction of Duty with regard to his Opposition Research Staff,” Trump tweeted. “If they find that terrible picture before the election, he wins by 20 points!”

Northam apologized Friday for a picture showing one person wearing blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume under Northam’s section of the yearbook.

He denied in a Saturday news conference, however, that he was one of those in the picture.

The Virginia governor made comments on late-term abortion in a Wednesday interview with WTOP.

Northam’s statements were regarding Virginia’s HB 2491, which would allow abortions up to when the mother is about to give birth.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Northam said in the interview.

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Northam defeated Gillespie in November 2017 with 53.6 percent of the vote, while Gillespie had 45.2 percent.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

