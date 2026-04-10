Unfortunate Video: Mamdani Thought Walking Through NYC Was a Great Photo Op, Then People Noticed What Was Behind Him

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, the buffoonish mayor of New York, was hilariously lampooned for staging a “casual” walk through the streets of Gotham while protected by armed security guards.

On Tuesday, Mamdani walked 6 miles from City Hall in downtown Manhattan to his mayoral mansion on the Upper East Side to mark his 100th day in office.

In a clip that went viral on social media, the leftist Muslim wore a goofy smile while greeting people on the sidewalks, shaking hands, and taking selfies along the way.

Zohran Mamdani walked 6 miles home last night from the New York City Hall to round out his first 100 days in office. pic.twitter.com/UlairRP8Jz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 8, 2026

X erupted with hilarious takedowns of the contrived political theater — a hollow stunt designed to show Mamdani as an “everyman” who cares about his fellow New Yorkers.

Many commenters noted that the hypocritical anti-gun zealot was surrounded by armed guards.

Those men walking with him are fully armed. I bet the average New Yorker wishes they had that level of protection to walk around in the city. Mamdani is a bad joke told too many times. — John Steven Aiken (@JohnSAiken) April 9, 2026

“You can’t call yourself a communist without performative staged walks,” one X user noted.

You can’t call yourself a communist without performative staged walks pic.twitter.com/n5ONF0sx4r — Condoralita (@Condoralita) April 9, 2026

Mamdani’s PR video inadvertently showed graffiti plastered across many locked storefronts — a reminder of the record-high business closures that have occurred due to the soaring theft emboldened by the Black Lives Matter riots and New York’s “bail-reform” laws.

“An annual survey of chain stores in New York has documented the closing of hundreds of locations since 2020. Every one of the 13 largest chains in the city has fewer outlets today than it did in 2019,” the City Journal reported.

“Since then, the city has lost 50,000 retail jobs.”

“Executives blamed not only losses from theft, but also sharply declining sales, thanks to security efforts like removing all merchandise from shelves and locking it in cases,” the outlet noted.

New York resident says she’s no longer shopping at CVS anymore because they lock up everything You can’t even buy regular items like Oreos, coffee, crackers, nuts, everything is locked up This is all because of Democrat policies pic.twitter.com/7q7CXfKAoN — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 14, 2026

While it’s nice for Mamdani that he has time to take a leisurely walk through the city, the hapless Democrat has done nothing to curb the homelessness epidemic, restore the NYC’s once-thriving economy, or make the streets safe.

As is the case with most leftists, all he can deliver is cheap PR stunts and flowery rhetoric instead of concrete actions that improve people’s lives.

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