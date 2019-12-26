Ungrateful AOC Rips America, Claims It Is 'Not an Advanced Society'

Since the 116th Congress was sworn in, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has continued to daze us with ridiculous remarks. This time, she did it at a political rally for presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“We need to fight to start this work, the establishment of an advanced society,” she said. “Because as much as we like to say that the United States is the richest country in the history, or rather in modern history, for who? The richest country — who cares about how much gold is being amassed if we can’t realize an advanced society with those resources?

“And we’re here to say that what we’re living in right now is not an advanced society. … It is fascism. What we have, what we’re evolving into as well.”

You can see her full comments here, with the portions quoted above beginning at about the 14:40 mark:

Calling America ‘not an advanced society’ is one of her more ridiculous assessments — and that’s saying something.

The United States was the modern era’s pioneer of republicanism and democracy, shaking off the shackles of imperialism and over time growing into the model on which many Western governments today are based.

It is exceptional because its people believe in the values of individual freedom and the right to pursue their own happiness, unfettered by overreaching government, tyranny and monarchy.

Just how advanced is the U.S.? Well, it depends on how you measure it.

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States is also quite wealthy. In 2015, more than 736 million people lived below the United Nations‘ international poverty line; essentially none of those live in the United States.

Around 10 percent of the world population is living in extreme poverty and struggling to obtain their most basic needs, such as clean water and sanitation (one reason why so many people long to immigrate to the United States).

In 2012, 60 percent of the top medical device companies were American firms, according to Forbes, and in 2011 U.S. pharmaceutical company were working on more than 3,000 new products.

Robert Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in September, “The U.S. is “the best country in the world in science,” which was drawing European firms to relocate to America, U.S. News and World Report said in September.

America is also the global leader in economic power, with the highest gross domestic product of any nation.

Our military is also considered the strongest in the world according to Global Firepower’s 2019 annual ranking (followed closely by Russia and then China).

Today, Americans still enjoy signficant freedom of choice, much more so than residents of communist countries such as China, and are free to pursue their own versions of the American dream.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez’s assessment of America seems to clash with her own family’s history.

It is only because of the hard work of her parents and family that Ocasio-Cortez is able to live her own American dream, and in her own words, she has said as much in a statement she gave The Daily Mail:

“A major part of my story, and what I’ve shared with my neighbors throughout this campaign, is that I grew up between two worlds. At a young age, my entire extended family (aunts, grandparents, etc.) chipped in on a down payment for a small home in Yorktown so I could go to public school there. My mom was as a house cleaner for other people in the town, so we could get by.”

Ocasio-Cortez is part of the current crop of American socialists who stand on the shoulders of those who went before her without appreciating what she has been given to her by those who worked hard for it before her.

Does she truly believe that her “extended family” would have worked as hard to better their lot in life if the government were simply going to swoop in and take their hard-earned gains?

