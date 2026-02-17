Unheard Of: The Videos of AOC in Germany Are So Bad That the NYT Has Officially Called Her Out

The Democratic Party’s establishment, exemplified by The New York Times, has learned the lesson of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In short, establishment Democrats will not nominate another moron for the presidency simply because she happens to have darker skin.

Thus, in a rare moment of honesty, The New York Times called out the embarrassing “missteps” and “on-camera stumbles” of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, whose recent visit to Germany produced a number of clips that conservatives on the social media platform X gleefully circulated as further evidence of the congresswoman’s imbecility.

“She said she worried that her message — warning that wealthy world leaders must better provide for their working classes or risk their countries sliding toward authoritarianism — was being lost in all the commotion,” the outlet wrote following a phone interview with Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known as AOC.

So why “all the commotion”?

Well, to put it mildly, AOC came across as both unsure of herself and devoid of substance.

Take, for instance, a routine question about whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan if China invades.

“Um, you know, I think that, uh, this is such a, uh, you know, I — I think that… this is a, um, this is of course a, uh, a very longstanding, um, policy of the United States,” she replied in a clip posted to X. “Uh, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point.”

The entire “answer,” stammering and all, took an excruciating 27 seconds.

🚨 NEW: Fox News hosts just TORCHED AOC for her total meltdown on a simple China/Taiwan policy question at Munich, she couldn’t give a straight answer on committing U.S. troops to defend Taiwan from invasion! AOC is very dumb.

pic.twitter.com/jw6Z4QIUeo — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 15, 2026

Likewise, consider (if you can) the congresswoman’s word-salad-filled comments on “rules-based order.”

“We are in a new day and in a new time,” she insisted in another clip posted to X. “But that does not mean that the majority of Americans are ready to walk away from a rules-based order and that we’re ready to walk away from our commitment to democracy.”

It got worse.

“I think what we identify is that in a rules-based order,” she continued, “hypocrisy is vulnerability, and so I think what we are seeking is a return to a rules-based order that eliminates the hypocrisies around when too often in the West we look the other way for inconvenient populations to act out these paradoxes.”

WOW … @AOC pulls a Kamala in Munich … how embarrassing for America when this is the best the Democrat Party has to offer.😳😲 Could someone please decipher what she said, because it’s all word-salad to me. “We are in a new day and a new time. But that does not mean that a… pic.twitter.com/6jFqNqGNtf — C-Reason🇺🇸 (@CreasonJana) February 14, 2026

As one would expect, AOC spoke most clearly when laying out her commitment to Marxism.

“I don’t think that anyone — and that we don’t have to wait for any one president — to impose a wealth tax,” she said in another clip posted to X. “I think that it needs to be done expeditiously.”

Commie Cortez humiliated again in Munich. 🤡 AOC called for a wealth tax in America, to which an Argentinian politician explained the consequences, having lived through wealth taxes in Argentina: “You end up with just the tax and no wealth.” pic.twitter.com/3O46Ejmzn8 — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 16, 2026

In another clip on X, AOC denigrated culture as too “thin” to unify populations. Instead, she touted a “class-based internationalist perspective.”

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. AOC FUMES after Marco Rubio’s pro-West Munich speech gets huge standing ovation “They want the culture, but it’s very thin! […] We need class-based internationalism!” 🤡 This after she SELF-DESTRUCTED in a word salad. She’s JEALOUS.pic.twitter.com/1NRmL7Wyax — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 15, 2026

For good measure, the congresswoman also effectively admitted that leftists invented “whiteness” as a catch-all substitute for what they really hate: Western civilization and Christianity.

How badly did AOC embarrass herself?

The entire experience, according to political analyst Mark Halperin, “may go down in history as one of the bigger mistakes she’s ever made if she wants to be president.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s gaffe-ridden appearance at the Munich Security Conference “may go down in history as one of the bigger mistakes she’s ever made if she wants to be president,” says @MarkHalperin. “It takes a major screw up for the New York Times to put in their story… pic.twitter.com/DKEEGtbeZD — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) February 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a potential Republican 2028 contender, delivered a speech in Munich that sounded presidential.

The New York Times, of course, did what it could to control the damage from AOC’s overseas crashout. But the liberal outlet also told the truth about how catastrophic it really was.

Democrats undoubtedly saw enough of this kind of nonsense during Harris’ failed 2024 presidential campaign. By the end of that campaign, even Democrat insiders called out Harris’ trademark word salads.

AOC belongs in that same category, for she lacks seriousness. Like many liberal women, she seems to regard her identity alone as a ticket to power. In their view, only a slave to the patriarchy would insist on arcane qualifications such as knowledge or skills.

As they have shown repeatedly, Democrats will not jettison AOC over her Marxism. It appears, however, that they would jettison her over her embarrassing gibberish.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.