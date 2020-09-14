Thank goodness, Cher just said something outrageous and absurd about President Donald Trump. It’s been a few weeks, so I figured there might be something wrong.

In fact, it’s been almost a month since she went on a strange rant about wanting to volunteer at the post office, assumedly so it could better handle the mail-in ballots it’s going to have to process this November. That’s just what the U.S. Postal Service needs — a 74-year-old chanteuse who’s never been trained in the ways of letter delivery volunteering in the Beverly Hills post office. That would have been the worst thing to happen to the ZIP Code 90210 since Shannen Doherty left the show.

Rest assured that Cher is still kicking, though, tweeting strings of strange emojis and all-caps reproofs to the president.

This time, she’s calling him a murderer and saying he needs to face the death penalty.

Cher was responding to Bob Woodward’s interviews with the president in which Trump said he downplayed COVID-19 because he didn’t want people to panic. This apparently counted as directly killing people to the woman behind “If I Could Turn Back Time” and half-behind “I Got You, Babe.”

“THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED ‘MURDER’. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER,” Cher scream-tweeted Friday.

“THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER, BUT WHEN SOMEONE ‘KNOWINGLY ‘MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm.”

@cher Why did you tweet & delete? You called Trump a mass murderer!!! pic.twitter.com/ikkX8tUH95 — Jessica (@J3551caR) September 13, 2020

Wonderful. These last few years, I’ve gained a new respect for the abiding patience Sonny Bono must have had.

Anyway, as you might have guessed, Cher decided to delete that deep thought; if you’re familiar with Cher’s social media habits, you probably understand just how outré a thought has to be in order to get culled from her account.

She also sorta-kinda apologized for it in a later all-caps tweet (seriously, stop it) where she said she didn’t want to “FALL BELOW MY MORAL COMPASS.”

“SOMETIMES I GO FAR, SOMETIMES TOO FAR. BUT AFTER READING TRUMP WAS KEEPING [money emoji] FROM 911 FIRST RESPONDERS FUND,” Cher wrote.

“IT WAS TOO MUCH [huffy emoji]. HAVING SAID THAT, I CANT FALL BELOW MY MORAL COMPASS.. NO MATTER WHAT [prayer emoji]”

SOMETIMES I GO FAR,SOMETIMES TOO FAR

BUT AFTER READING TRUMP WAS KEEPING 💰FROM 911

FIRST RESPONDERS FUND

IT WAS TOO MUCH😤. HAVING SAID THAT, I CANT FALL BELOW MY MORAL COMPASS..

NO MATTER WHAT🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mm1H5APjp0 — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

There were other tweets in this jumbled mess of a nonapology apology, with Cher insisting that she “MUST TRY TO BE A BEACON OF LIGHT FOR YOU” and that she felt shame but that “SHAME IS IMPORTANT.”

LETS TALK…. I MUST TRY TO BE A BEACON OF LIGHT FOR YOU.

OBVIOUSLY DIDNT HEAR MY HIGHER ANGELS😥 I APOLOGIZE — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

I Feel Ashamed

SHAME IS IMPORTANT — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

Roughly an hour before this, however, she decided to condemn Trump in slightly different language without calling him a murderer.

Keep Thinking Why Did Trump Lie😳.I Mean,I Know Why He Lied,BUT WHEN 10’S Of Thousands Of Ppl Started Dying

Why Didn’t His Conscience

Kick In & Say To Him…WAIT🛑NOT ONLY ARE U LETTING 💯💯 OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DIE⚰️ THINK OF THE LOVED ONES👧🏽👶🏻👵🏻👩🏻👨🏽‍🦳WHO WILL BE CRUSHED 4EVER — Cher (@cher) September 12, 2020

Shrug emoji.

While Cher’s subsequent tweet might have been asinine, at least it didn’t say that the president was a mass murderer subject to the death penalty — which is a problematic statement to make when you’re talking about the inhabitant of the Oval Office.

A Hollywood star working herself into paroxysms of anger over Donald Trump is hardly news. Granted, Cher’s Twitter rants are sui generis in this category, but she’s far from the only celebrity who has gone into a fulminating fury over this or another Republican president.

The problem lies in using death-adjacent language or imagery directed at Trump. Sadly, Cher isn’t alone in this, either.

Kathy Griffin’s career will always be divided into the period before the photoshoot where she held up the bloodied effigial head of our president and after it.

Before Johnny Depp’s sordid, debauched lifestyle had become wide knowledge and fully devoured his career, he “joked” about killing Trump. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” the actor asked during an appearance in the United Kingdom, referencing Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth. “I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

This doesn’t exactly rise to the level of those examples, but it’s not something to take lightly, either.

Nor is it something that’s unusual for Cher. While this made some news because it crossed a line, in recent tweets she’s also said, “I wish trump every Moment Of suffering he’s Brought Our Country,” and intimated it might be time for civil war:

I wish trump every Moment Of suffering he’s Brought Our Country.Every moment Of Pain He’s Caused Our People & 4 Every VET Hes Called Stupid Or A Loser May He Never Draw an Easy Breath,May Their Parents, Siblings,Spouses,Children Haunt His Every Worthless, Empty, Cowardice Breath — Cher (@cher) September 6, 2020

IF PPL THINK THINGS ARE UNBEARABLE NOW,IF trump

CHEATS HIS WAY TO 2ND

TERM,DEMOCRACY’S OFFICIALLY⚰️.PRESIDENTS

WILL BE NAMED TRUMP OR KUSHNER,&HELL WILL SEEM LIKE PLEASANT ALTERNATIVE.

I USED 2 SAY🇺🇸WAS IN A BLOODLESS CIVIL WAR,NOW IM THINKING DROP THE🩸

https://t.co/v8LnW8WNSe — Cher (@cher) September 3, 2020

This is hilariously febrile, but it’s not quite as funny when you realize just how far from reality Cher has strayed during the Trump administration. You almost want the Postal Service to let her volunteer, if just because it might introduce some sanity back into her life.

