Unhinged Delta Airport Customer Goes on a Rampage, Screams 'I Will Kill You' at Cops in Viral Video

A deranged woman went on a screaming rampage against police before a foot chase began at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia.

A bystander captured footage of the strange saga before posting it on TikTok Wednesday.

The clip began with the woman standing behind a Delta Air Lines counter, screaming at an approaching officer.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

“Get away from me! Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen!” the woman yelled.

She then cut toward the passengers waiting in line while repeatedly shouting at the cops to get away from her.

She even threatened to kill one of the officers.

Her juking skills matched those of an NFL wide receiver, as she evaded two policemen and even unclipped a belt barrier to make her escape.

Not long after, one of the officers wiped out, falling flat on his face with a thud.

The woman then cut back behind the counter, and a third cop entered the scene, flanking her position.

She then was seen standing on some kind of platform, shouting something indiscernible, though the tone of defeat and resignation can seemingly be heard in her voice.

The woman then latched onto the Delta attendant behind the counter, who seemed unsympathetic to her cause.

The clip ended with two officers closing in and seemingly restraining her.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

But airport staff are probably accustomed to encountering this kind of crazy.

In April, another unruly passenger flipped out on whom she thought to be Delta Airline staff at Los Angeles International Airport, the New York Post reported.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

A Delta passenger had a profanity-laced meltdown at LAX, berating staff and Pete Buttigieg, only to realize she was in the wrong terminal and yelling at WestJet workers. Her embarrassing outburst was caught on video, earning her widespread criticism. pic.twitter.com/hxecqZnFUe — The Daily Flame (@TheDailyFlame_) April 27, 2024

The unhinged woman screamed profanities at airport staff, demanding they call Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and pay for her flight.

At the end of her rant, however, she realized she was at the WestJet counter instead of Delta’s, prompting her to break into hysterical laughter.

