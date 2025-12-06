Share
Rep. Maxine Waters speaks to a crowd of volunteers before a phone banking event for Prop 50 at the Women's March Foundation Office on Oct. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Juliana Yamada - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Unhinged Maxine Waters' Latest Preposterous Allegation: Trump Is a 'Killer'

 By C. Douglas Golden  December 6, 2025 at 12:45pm
America’s militant old auntie, Rep. Maxine Waters, is back at the pot-stirring again.

Apparently not content to wither away into old age without fomenting more blind rage against the Trump administration — not that the left needed permission for this, mind you — the California Democrat went viral for calling President Donald Trump a “killer” on Friday for ordering strikes against narco-terrorists.

“The president of the United States is a killer,” Waters said in a clip that was aired on Fox News.

“I am outraged at the way that, on his own, without any consultation… He doesn’t know whom [sic] they are or whether they are innocent or whether they’re guilty,” she continued.

“He should follow the laws. The law does not allow or intend for the president of the United States to kill anybody that he wants to kill.”

A totally sane individual, ladies and gentlemen:

In case you’ve forgotten, we’ve known for a long time that Waters likes to foment her some violence against political figures, in particular Trump. Anyone vaguely conservative will do, however:

Related:
Priceless: Democrats Accidentally Lock Themselves Out of ICE Detention Facilities and Can't Get Back in Without Help

Nor is it the only time where she’s engaged in Trump-adjacent disinformation. Here she is last year talking about “right-wing organizations… training up in the hills somewhere” to help Trump unconstitutionally seize power, or something.

And this is no less insane. For instance, I don’t remember Waters calling any other president a “killer” for drone strikes against enemies of the United States — including when that president, a Democrat, killed an approximate 324 innocent civilians with over 3,700 others who died on his watch:

If Waters was out there calling Obama a murderer, fair enough. It’d be stupid, but consistent. In this case, it’s clear that there’s no consistency, just Waters running her mouth.

It’s bad enough that Democrats will call President Trump a threat to democracy and then, after two assassination attempts, turn around and insist that he’s the real monster because of his social media posts. But here’s Auntie Maxine out there, again, implying that the president is a killer — and one can reasonably intuit how a killer is to be stopped.

This is the height of irresponsibility, and Americans have every right to call upon those in Congress to censure this madwoman before her stupidity comes home to roost.

