'Unhinged': MSNBC Personalities Go Off the Deep End, Attempt to Justify Violent Attacks Against Tesla

 By Randy DeSoto  March 13, 2025 at 6:00am
MSNBC manifested a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome Tuesday when some of its personalities tried to describe the violent attacks against Tesla properties merely as protests.

Among the actions taken by these so-called protesters were firing gunshots at a dealership in Portland, Oregon; setting Tesla Cybertrucks on fire at another one in Seattle; firebombing Tesla chargers in South Carolina; and spray-painting “Nazi” and other words on vehicles and Tesla showroom windows in Colorado.

This is all criminal conduct, not protesting, but MSNBC didn’t see it that way.

MSNBC host Alicia Menendez criticized President Donald Trump for calling what’s being done against Tesla, because its CEO Elon Musk advises the administration, “illegal” and examples of “domestic terrorism.”

“Just to be clear, you protest a private company, you are labeled by this administration a domestic terrorist,” she said.

Hello, Ms. Menendez. None of the incidents listed above are legitimate protests. If people want to go to dealerships and make their voices heard about what they think of Musk and his work at the Department of Government of Efficiency, go for it. That’s the First Amendment.

They may be escorted off private property, but they can certainly gather, hold up signs, and shout through bullhorns and all the rest near the locations.

MSNBC contributor Tim O’Brien, an editor with Bloomberg, added to Menendez’s reality detachment by saying these so-called protestors had simply offended Musk by their conduct.

Again, these people aren’t just saying bad things about Musk.

They are destroying Tesla property and even potentially putting lives at risk by firing rounds into a dealership.

Sorry, that is criminal conduct, and these people deserve to be put in handcuffs and sent to jail.

As Turning Point USA president Charlie Kirk rightly noted on X, “MSNBC is engaging in an abhorrent whitewashing of the facts.”

O’Brien went on to offer a convoluted argument that Trump and Musk are corruptly “joined at the hip” financially, but then conceded the Tesla CEO’s work for the president is getting him a lot of bad press, certainly from MSNBC and the like.

Trump tried to offset some of that by buying his own Tesla at a White House event on Tuesday. He previously purchased a Cybertruck for his granddaughter Kai.

O’Brien at least alluded to the fact that Trump signed an executive order ending the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate, which would have required half of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be EV by 2030.

That order certainly is not in the financial interest of Tesla, the top manufacturer of EVs in the world. So, O’Brien can’t even square his own argument with reality.

MSNBC still has TDS bad, and there seems to be little hope of their changing anytime soon.

Randy DeSoto
