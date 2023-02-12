Parler Share
News

Unidentified Object Infiltrated American Skies, Shot Down Over Lake Huron Hours Before Super Bowl

 By Michael Austin  February 12, 2023 at 4:21pm
Parler Share

On Sunday, U.S. forces shot down an undefined object flying over Lake Huron, the great lake situated between Michigan and Canada.

This is only the most recent of a string of incidents involving foreign objects entering U.S. territory, beginning with a large balloon shot down by U.S. forces off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The balloon is believed to be Chinese in origin.

Two more unidentified flying objects were spotted this past weekend: one over Montana on Saturday and another over Lake Michigan early Sunday.


Air travel was briefly banned in both areas but those bans have since been lifted.

Trending:
'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted

Then, later Sunday, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman of Michigan revealed that U.S. forces had shot down an object flying over Lake Huron.

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron,” Bergman wrote.

Should Biden take immediate action to stop these high-altitude objects?

“I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also issued an announcement regarding the object via Twitter Sunday.

“Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace,” Whitmer wrote.

Related:
'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted

“I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready.”

Speaking with ABC News on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed the objects all appear to be related.

According to Schumer, the objects are likely all balloons from a surveillance program used by the Chinese government.

Schumer was shocked the U.S. had yet to learn of this program.

“It is wild that we didn’t know, absolutely,” Schumer said.

“Now they are learning a lot more.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kari Lake Steals Show at Super Bowl as Photo of Her During 'Black Nat'l Anthem' Goes Viral
Watch: Tears Stream Down Eagles Coach's Face During Nat'l Anthem
Unidentified Object Infiltrated American Skies, Shot Down Over Lake Huron Hours Before Super Bowl
'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted
Watch: The Time Trump Made an Incredible $1 Million Qualifying Pass for Charity
See more...

Conversation