Unidentified Object Infiltrated American Skies, Shot Down Over Lake Huron Hours Before Super Bowl

On Sunday, U.S. forces shot down an undefined object flying over Lake Huron, the great lake situated between Michigan and Canada.

This is only the most recent of a string of incidents involving foreign objects entering U.S. territory, beginning with a large balloon shot down by U.S. forces off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The balloon is believed to be Chinese in origin.

Two more unidentified flying objects were spotted this past weekend: one over Montana on Saturday and another over Lake Michigan early Sunday.

BREAKING: U.S. military has now shot down 4 objects over North America in the past 8 days following another incident over Lake Huron Unconfirmed footage of unidentified object hovering over #LakeHuron between Michigan and Ontario, as another object has been shot down. pic.twitter.com/Zhh1BuwA9U — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) February 12, 2023



Air travel was briefly banned in both areas but those bans have since been lifted.

Then, later Sunday, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman of Michigan revealed that U.S. forces had shot down an object flying over Lake Huron.

I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron. I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023

“I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron,” Bergman wrote.

“I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also issued an announcement regarding the object via Twitter Sunday.

Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace. I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 12, 2023

“Our national security and safety is always a top priority. I’ve been in contact with the federal government and our partners who were tracking an object near our airspace,” Whitmer wrote.

“I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down. The @MINationalGuard stands ready.”

Speaking with ABC News on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed the objects all appear to be related.

According to Schumer, the objects are likely all balloons from a surveillance program used by the Chinese government.

Schumer was shocked the U.S. had yet to learn of this program.

“It is wild that we didn’t know, absolutely,” Schumer said.

“Now they are learning a lot more.”

