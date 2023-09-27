Share
Commentary

'Union Joe' Spends 12 Minutes on Picket Line Before Jetting Off to Fundraiser with Billionaires

 By Michael Schwarz  September 27, 2023 at 11:05am
President Joe Biden stopped for a brief photo op on the United Auto Workers’ picket line in Detroit on Tuesday.

Afterward, according to the Washington Free Beacon, Biden flew to California to meet with radical leftist billionaire donors.

Sounds about right for a president who chose multiple vacations over a timely visit to wildfire-ravaged Maui in August.

Tuesday on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the anti-establishment Empire of Lies denounced Biden’s chutzpah in pretending to support workers.

“What has Corporate Joe Biden ever done for the working-class? Sleepy Joe is using the #UAW picket line as a prop & a photo-op. And this guy knows it,” Empire of Lies tweeted.

“This guy” referred to an accompanying photo in which a striking auto worker glanced at the president with a look of apparent disgust.

Daniel Turner, an energy executive, noted Biden’s hypocrisy in appearing at a UAW strike while pushing job-killing electric vehicles.

Is Joe Biden for the working class?

“I find it ironic that Joe Biden will join the picket line with striking UAW workers when his EV mandates have put workers out of a job,” Turner tweeted.

Indeed, the Washington Free Beacon described Biden as having a “tenuous relationship with the United Auto Workers” over EVs.

The president took no pains to mend that relationship when he abandoned picketers after 12 minutes. Apparently, his pressing engagement with leftist billionaires took precedence.

Democrat mega-donors Liz Simons and her husband, Mark Heising, hosted Biden at a Tuesday fundraiser in Atherton, California.

The Free Beacon described Simons as a “hedge fund heiress” who, along with her husband, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to anti-policing and other leftist causes.

Meanwhile, according to Newsmax, former President Donald Trump will meet with those same striking auto workers in Detroit on Wednesday.

“Donald Trump will speak to blue-collar workers outside Detroit on Wednesday, seeking to capitalize politically on an autoworker strike one day after President Joe Biden joined a picket line to show solidarity with workers and its union,” Newsmax tweeted.

Trump will stay for more than 12 minutes.

The man who made a fortune in real estate while employing construction workers will connect with his blue-collar audience in a way that the man who made a fortune as a corrupt career politician never could.

Indeed, Biden’s UAW stunt reminds us of his belated appearance in Maui on Aug. 21 — 13 days after the wildfire.

“I don’t want him here,” Lahaina resident Jay Awan said in advance of Biden’s visit. “He’s just coming to Maui to look good in front of the cameras.”

No doubt many UAW workers — including “that guy” in the photo — felt the same way.

 

 

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation