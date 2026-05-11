Unions' 'Astonishing' Attack Ad Against LA Republican Spencer Pratt Actually Helps His Case

With enemies like these, Spencer Pratt will make more friends than ever.

The Republican candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, challenging the hapless Democrat Karen Bass, is being targeted by an ad apparently sponsored by the city’s unions that’s supposed to make Pratt look bad.

If that’s true, it backfires so badly that Pratt himself is publicizing it on social media.

Wait. Unions are mad that I want firefighters and city workers to get better pay and safer working conditions? What are they actually…for? https://t.co/YlIWG550B2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 10, 2026

According to a Fox News report Sunday, the ad was paid for by a group called “LA Unions Opposed to Spencer Pratt for Mayor 2026.”

The group is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, according to city ethics commission campaign forms.

It reported spending $221,000 on digital advertising to sink Pratt’s candidacy, according to Fox News, but the publicity of this ad is priceless.

Pratt “opposes using taxpayer money to build brand new houses for our unhoused neighbors,” an unseen narrator intoned.

Pratt “thinks LA needs thousands more police officers, rather than more social workers,” the ad continued.

“And Republican Spencer Pratt thinks public employees unions should have less power, not more.”

“LA is on the right track and needs to stay the course,” the ad concluded. “Vote ‘No’ on Republican Spencer Pratt.”

Fox News reported it had reached out to the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor but had not yet received comment.

Responses on social media called the ad “astonishing” for what it really says about the candidate, saying it came off like an “endorsement” rather than an attack.

This is the most astonishing political ad I have ever seen. It “attacks” Spencer Pratt for opposing the most obviously wrong-headed policies of Mayor Karen Bass and concludes “LA is on the right track.” https://t.co/gBcfxWTein — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 10, 2026

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an attack ad that comes off as an endorsement like this one https://t.co/MU0rAHM0Gc — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) May 10, 2026



Or, as one user put it, it’s “funny because it’s maybe the first attack ad in the history of attack ads that will help the person it’s meant to hurt.”

This is funny because it’s maybe the first attack ad in the history of attack ads that will help the person it’s meant to hurt. What’s telling is that those inside the institutions are too blind, too cordoned off from reality, to see that. https://t.co/GYtxe5TsxS — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) May 10, 2026

The ad is practically a parody of progressive politics. Pratt opposes using public money to build “brand new houses” for the homeless? He wants them to “get help or get out”? What sane Angelenos — ones paying for their own shelter, at least — wouldn’t agree to that?

He wants more cops, not social workers? In a city swamped by homeless encampments and the inevitable crime that goes with them, it’s a good bet the vast majority of voters would go along with that.

And wanting less power for public employee unions? Public employee unions have been a cancer on the body politic for decades.

The only Americans who should want public employee unions to have more power are members of public employee unions. For the rest of the taxpaying public, the parasites draining public treasuries with ever-expanding demands got old a long, long time ago.

As for Los Angeles being on the “right track” — that’s an odd way to describe a city that not only allowed itself to be partially destroyed by wildfires a year ago, thanks to the woeful incompetence of Mayor Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (both Democrats, naturally) but has barely even begun rebuilding, as the New York Post reported in April.

In fact, it was the January 2025 fire disaster and its disastrous aftermath that inspired Pratt to run for mayor in the first place.

The former reality TV star, whose home was destroyed, along with thousands of others in the Palisades fire, turned his personal loss to devastating effect against Bass on the debate stage last week.

The effect was apparently so devastating, in fact, that Bass has withdrawn from a televised debate scheduled for Wednesday, according to KTLA.

That kind of weakness in an incumbent opponent is a boon to any challenger’s campaign. And now what appears to be an ad circulated by Pratt’s opponents is giving him the best kind of publicity a reform-projecting politician could ask for.

What will the effect be? That remains to be seen. The primary election for mayor is June 2, according to Ballotpedia, with the two top vote-getters squaring off in the November general election.

At the moment, those two top candidates are likely to be Bass and Pratt.

If Los Angeles voters reject Pratt after an ad like this, Democrats and their supporters there deserve everything they get.

Everyone else should get out.

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