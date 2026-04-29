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A United Airlines Boeing 777 takes off from Heathrow Airport on March 31, 2026, in London, England.
A United Airlines Boeing 777 takes off from Heathrow Airport on March 31, 2026, in London, England. (Peter Nicholls / Getty Images)

United Airlines Flight Reportedly Struck by a Drone at 3,000 Feet

 By Jack Davis  April 29, 2026 at 2:57pm
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The flight crew of a United Airlines jet said that they hit a drone Wednesday on approach for a landing at San Diego International Airport.

United Flight 1980, a Boeing 737 with 48 passengers and 6 crew members aboard, reported the incident shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to KNSD-TV.

Audio posted to X by TheNewArea51 captured the report of the incident.

“We hit a drone at around, probably around 3,000 feet,” a member of the flight crew said.

“It was so small, I couldn’t tell,” the flight crew member said when asked for details. “It was red. It was shiny. I couldn’t tell with it.”

Shortly before the reported collision, the pilot asked controllers if a drone was near the plane’s location, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Not that I’m aware,” the controller said.

“I believe I just saw like a red small object… about 1,000 feet below us to our right,” the pilot said.

The plane landed safely with no complications.

“United Flight 1980 reported a possible drone strike just prior to arriving in San Diego. The flight landed safely, and customers deplaned normally at the gate,” United Airlines said in a statement, according to KUSI-TV.

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“Our maintenance team found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft,” the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an alert about the incident.

“While approaching San Diego International Airport at about 4,000 feet altitude, the crew of United Airlines Flight 1980 told air traffic control they believed they saw a drone 1,000 feet below them. Air traffic control alerted other pilots but did not receive any additional drone-sighting reports,” the FAA said.

FAA regulations cited by KNSD said that according to the rules about flying drones, they can’t be flown above 400 feet without the FAA’s official blessing.

The FAA bans drones from restricted airspace, which would include airspace near airports.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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