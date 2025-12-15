Share
News
Smoke billows near a Dulles International Airport runway in Virginia on Dec. 13, 2025.
Smoke billows near a Dulles International Airport runway in Virginia on Dec. 13, 2025. (Houman David Hemmati - @houmanhemmati - AFP / Getty Images)

United Airlines Jet Loses Power on Takeoff, Ignites Fire at Virginia Runway

 By Jack Davis  December 15, 2025 at 5:00am
Share

A United Airlines jet returned to Dulles International Airport near Washington D.C. on Saturday not long after taking off on a flight to Toyo.

The plane lost power in engine during takeoff, according to CNN.

The incident ignited a fire near the runway.

The plane carried 275 passengers and 15 crew members. United said no one aboard was injured.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X the Boeing 777 lost an engine cover that ignited the fire.

A Virginia resident was able to film the plane as it dumped fuel before making its landing.

“The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders,” Emily McGee, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority representative, said.

United issued a statement on the incident.

Related:
Barack and Michelle Obama Had Plans with the Reiners on the Night of Their Death

“Shortly after takeoff, United flight 803 returned to Washington Dulles and landed safely to address the loss of power in one engine,” the statement said, according to WTTG-TV.

The statement said a United Club lounge at Dulles was used to temporarily house the passengers on the flight.

“United is grateful to our crews and to the teams at Washington Dulles for their quick work to help ensure the safety of everyone involved,” the statement said.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said that at 12:20 p.m., as it took off,  “United flight 803 ignited some brush around the runway as it was departing Dulles Airport.”

“The fire was extinguished and the flight returned to Dulles, landing safely at about 1:30 p.m. when it was checked by airport fire responders,” the statement said.

CNN reported that United would use a different airplane to carry travelers to Tokyo later Saturday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump White House Shuts Down Biden's Plea for Presidential Immunity
Pete Hegseth Announces Plan to Restore George Washington's Military Chaplain Corps to Its Former Glory
Nick Reiner Had a Bizarre Interaction with a Famous Comedian the Night Before His Parents' Murder: Report
Trump Issues New Travel Bans and Restrictions for 20 Countries
Watch: Brawl Erupts in Mexico City Congress as Female Lawmakers Push, Slap, Yank Hair
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation