Bernie Sanders Takes a Shot at Chuck Schumer as Democratic Party Infighting Escalates

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has brushed aside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent claim that the Democratic Party is unified.

Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats in the Senate, said during a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” that he thinks the party needs “an agenda.”

Sanders’ comments come after Schumer told CNN Tuesday that he believes the Senate Democratic Caucus is “totally united.”

“You need an agenda … united around what?” Sanders asked. “Are we united around guaranteeing health care to all people? I am proud, by the way, that the Democrats supported an amendment that I offered to raise the minimum wage to 17 bucks an hour, that’s a start.”

“Are we united in tackling a corrupt campaign finance system?” Sanders asked Collins.

“Now you tell me, you’re an observer of these things. How do you deal with politics in America without understanding that billionaires play an enormously destructive role in both political parties?”

The Democratic Party has been plagued with a variety of issues since President Donald Trump defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 2024 presidential election, including nose-diving approval ratings and a continued struggle to communicate with working-class voters.

Approval ratings for Democratic leaders in Congress was just 27 percent, a record low for the party in CNN polling back to 2008, according to a CNN survey released Tuesday.

Schumer notably faced intraparty backlash in March after he voted to advance a GOP-backed spending bill, which resulted in several prominent Democrats calling for him to step down, such as Democratic Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey and Democratic Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow.

