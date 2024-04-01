A prominent volunteer group has called off its search for an autistic teen who has now been missing for over a month.

Sebastian Rogers, 15, disappeared from his home northeast of Nashville on Feb. 26, barefoot and carrying a flashlight, according to Fox News.

Despite what WKRN described as “massive searches in the first few days,” no sign of the missing boy has been uncovered.

The Unity Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization that assists in rescues and searches for missing persons, had been in the area looking for Riley Strain, WKRN reported. After the 22-year-old’s body was found on March 22, the group turned its attention to the search for Rogers.

On Friday, however, the group posted on social media that it would “pull back and regroup” for the “safety of all volunteers.”

However, the group said, “This does not mean the search is over.”

When WSMV’s Marissa Sulek reached out to the UCN for clarification, she was told that some of the group members “got death threats online and in person.”

The @Unitedcajunnavy called off their search for Sebastian Rogers today due to “security concerns”. I called them and asked what this meant. They said their volunteers got death threats online and in person. They’ve never dealt with this while helping with a search. @WSMV — Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) March 29, 2024

The group also said they had never experienced threats like this before.

Less than six hours later, however, the UCN made another Facebook post, this time claiming to have had experience dealing with “plenty of these violent types.”

“This is far from our first rodeo,” the post claimed. “Just because a handful of mentally ill people with too much free time get emboldened by online keyboard warriors, does not mean we will ever stray from our mission.

“We cannot be scared, we cannot be intimidated, we cannot be told where to go or when to leave. We have had plenty of these violent types slapped with restraining order, thrown in jail, fired from their jobs and many other consequences,” the group wrote.

The UCN’s social media protestations to the contrary notwithstanding, there was no indication three days after that post the the group had returned to the search.

“Sebastian is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants,” WKRN reported. “If you have seen Sebastian or have info about his whereabouts, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at (615) 451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.”

