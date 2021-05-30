News
United States Mint Announces 'Global Silver Shortage,' Shuts Down Orders for Silver Coins

Jack Davis May 30, 2021 at 2:02pm

Citing what it called a “global silver shortage,” the U.S. Mint is not going to take orders next month for certain silver coins.

“The global silver shortage has driven demand for many of our bullion and numismatic products to record heights. This level of demand is felt most acutely by the Mint during the initial product release of numismatic items,” the Mint said on its Facebook page.

Demand has led to complications ordering the coins online, the Mint said.

“Most recently in the pre-order window for 2021 Morgan Dollar with Carson City privy mark (21XC) and New Orleans privy mark (21XD), the extraordinary volume of web traffic caused significant numbers of Mint customers to experience website anomalies that resulted in their inability to complete transactions,” the release said.

“In the interest of properly rectifying the situation, the Mint is postponing the pre-order windows for the remaining 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars that were originally scheduled for June 1 (Morgan Dollars struck at Denver (21XG) and San Francisco (21XF)) and June 7 (Morgan Dollar struck at Philadelphia (21XE) and the Peace Dollar (21XH)),” the release said.

The Mint said that canceling those June dates will give it “the time necessary to obtain web traffic management tools to enhance the user experience.”

The Mint cautioned that buyers face stiff competition.

“As the demand for silver remains greater than the supply, the reality is such that not everyone will be able to purchase a coin,” the release said.

The Mint said new dates will be announced “as soon as possible.”

The Mint’s action caused a buzz on Twitter.

The website Coin Week noted that on the May 24 sale, the Mint’s website “slowed to a crawl.”

It further noted that within 25 minutes of the pre-order window opening the 175,000 coins available were sold out.

Are we exhausting Earth's resources too fast?

Some say the demand for silver will keep rising.

“The outlook for demand growth for silver over the next few years looks very positive, especially across a wide range of industrial applications, including solar, 5G and automotive,” said Philip Klapwijk, managing director of Precious Metals Insights Ltd, according to Bloomberg.

“That, coupled with ongoing high levels of investment is likely to create the need for more dedicated storage space for silver in bullion and also intermediate forms,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
