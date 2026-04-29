UnitedHealthcare Fires Employee Who Said She Was Sad Trump Assassin Failed: 'Violence is Never Acceptable'

Insurance company UnitedHealthcare fired one of its employees Tuesday after she posted a TikTok video saying she was upset an assassin failed to kill President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner over the weekend.

At one point in the video, Alison King, who was identified as a social media manager for UHC, sarcastically asked, “Aww, they missed?”

“You know we’re cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump’s attempt was, ‘It was probably fake,’” she said.

“Like, immediately I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t real, probably fake,’” King continued. “And the second was ‘Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that’s sad.’”

The social media account Libs of TikTok reposted the video Monday and tagged UHC, asking for comment. One day later, King was reportedly let go.

Social media manager for @UHC is sad that the shooter missed Any comment @UHC? pic.twitter.com/qGG4iOoD72 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

“Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values,” UHC said in a statement posted to X.

“The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company.”

Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were… — UnitedHealthcare (@UHC) April 28, 2026

King wasn’t the only one to suffer consequences for posting divisive comments about the attempt on Trump’s life.

Wisconsin high school social studies teacher Patrick Meyer was put on leave Monday after sharing an offensive post on social media that read, “I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins.”

“It’s [expletive] embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!”

Republican Congressman Tony Wied of Wisconsin posted a screen shot on Facebook of the now-deleted X post, prompting the school district to issue a statement.

“The Kaukauna Area School District has been made aware of a situation involving an employee’s social media post. The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures,” it read.

“The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behavior that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form,” the statement concluded.

The alleged gunman, Cole Allen, 31, has been hit with federal charges for allegedly running past a security checkpoint armed with various weapons, intent on assassinating the president and other top members of his administration.

Allen had also reportedly boosted posts on the left-wing social media site BlueSky, calling for the president to be tried for high crimes.

This isn’t the first time UnitedHealthcare has had to deal with the issue of political violence.

In December of 2024, the company’s CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in cold blood while in New York City, prompting some to celebrate his death, specifically liberals wanting health care reform.

Suspected shooter Luigi Mangione is set to appear in state court next month for a ruling on motions to suppress certain evidence and statements from his arrest.

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