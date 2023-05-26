Share
Commentary

University Facing Massive Backlash After Video from 'Black-Only Graduation' Goes Viral

 By Warner Todd Huston  May 26, 2023 at 12:04pm
Share

The University of California Berkeley has found itself at the center of accusations that it has set Civil Rights back 60 years after hosting a black-only graduation service this month.

The school had announced in March that it was planning the segregated, black-only graduation event for this month which was “open to all majors,” but not to all races.

“The Department of African American Studies plans on hosting our annual Black Graduation ceremony, which is open to all majors and degree programs across the campus,” the school’s announcement read.

The ceremony was held last Saturday, on May 20 at Zellerbach Hall.

On the livestreamed video for the event, a description read, “Black Graduation is an annual, campus-wide ceremony that celebrates all Black/African/African American identifying students upon completion of their undergraduate, master’s, Ph.D., J.D., and/or professional degree programs.”

Trending:
Official Election Data Drops 2020 Bombshell: Thousands of Ballots May Have Been Illegally Cast

You can watch the event below:

Campus Reform told readers that Berkeley has been holding its black-only graduation events since 2013.

But at least one Berkeley student criticized the segregated graduation practice.

Should groups be allowed to ethnically segregate graduation ceremonies?

UC-Berkeley sophomore Megan Wang slammed the segregated event, calling it the “21st century equivalent of separate but equal,” alluding to the 1960s slogan used by racists who opposed school integration and who wanted to keep black people out of whites-only schools.

Wang added that black-only graduation services tells students that “their race fundamentally differentiates them from other students.”

California College Republicans Communications Director Dylan Martin also excoriated Berkeley saying that its segregated graduation event “furthers the division.”

“We’re disheartened to see universities like Columbia and now Berkeley veer so far to the left that they’re resurrecting Democrats’ segregationist history,” Martin said.

“Encouraging our separation into groups – saying there should be something separate and special for different races – furthers the division in this country. The solution to racism is not segregation. CCR is happy to represent all College Republicans in the state in condemning these segregationist actions,” Martin told Campus Reform.

Related:
Gutfeld Shreds '80-Year-Old White Hag' Joy Behar After Host Took Shots at Black Republicans

Unsurprisingly, the racist event brought condemnation on social media, as well.

Twitter users blasted the event as everything from “sad” to “state funded segregation”:

Some even wondered if these segregated events violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act which prohibits racial discrimination in public accommodations, which includes educational institutions like Berkeley.

The irony is hard to miss.

The civil rights movement started because Democrats wanted to keep Americans separated by race. The cry of “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever” led Democrats to work to keep blacks from good schools, colleges, neighborhoods, businesses, and jobs. And now, thanks to woke Democrats, higher education seems to be headed right back to that practice of segregation forever.

The Democrat Party is steadfastly working to undermine any feeling that we are one country and hopes to instill in our youth the false concept that we are not really a united states at all.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Elon Musk Grills Target Over Sick Charity Donation, Twitter Exposes Retail Giant with Community Note
ICYMI: Gutsy Shop Owner Follows Alleged Thief Onto Bus, Gets Crushing Revenge Live on Social Media
University Facing Massive Backlash After Video from 'Black-Only Graduation' Goes Viral
Target Gaslights Americans Why LGBT Products Were Removed, But Small Move Reveals Truth
College Student Says She Got a Zero on Project for Two True Words She Used: 'Most Biased Grade Ever'
See more...

Conversation