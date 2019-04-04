University To Begin Offering ‘Angry White Male Studies’ Class

The University of Kansas will offer an “Angry White Male Studies” course for the fall 2019 semester aimed at investigating the emotional state of Caucasian males throughout history.

The public university in Lawrence, Kansas, will offer the course in fall 2019, Campus Reform reported Wednesday.

“This course charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger,” according to a description of the class posted on KU’s Humanities Program website.

The course will be jointly offered by the university’s Humanities Department and its Department of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

The 300-level class will employ “interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals,” the course description says.

Other Humanities Program courses include “Sex in History,” “Being Human in the Workplace,” “The Refugee Experience” and “American Indian and White Relations to 1865.”

Republican Kansas Rep. Ron Estes tweeted about the course, criticizing the university’s decision to offer a class that will divide students.

Instead of a course to unite people and empower women, KU has decided to offer a class that divides the student population and could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender. #ksleg https://t.co/XhUNfpFUcW — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) April 3, 2019

University of Kansas students have mixed reactions to the upcoming course.

“We have a lot of different classes that kind of like related to this that you wouldn’t think would be on college campuses,” KU student Kody Ross said, according to KCTV-TV in Kansas City, Missouri.

Some students are “asking if it’s a joke or not,” KU student Emily Hiegert said, according to KCTV.

“I think it could be interesting, but I don’t really know why we have it exactly,” Hiegert said.

The university did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

