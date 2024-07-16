Share
University Professor Gets Bad News After 'Don't Miss' Comment on Trump Shooting Backfires

 By Jennifer Nuelle  July 16, 2024 at 8:04am
A Bellarmine University professor was suspended Monday over comments posted to social media following the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump.

The instructor, John James, wrote on his social media, next to a picture of Trump, “If you’re gonna shoot, man, don’t miss,” according to the Courier-Journal. Jason Cissell, assistant vice president for communication at Bellarmine, stated that the screenshot of the post was real and confirmed that the instructor was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Screenshots of the James’ Instagram story were posted to the Libs of TikTok’s X account on Sunday.

Bellarmine released a statement on their X account following the professor’s comments on social media.

“Words and actions that condone violence are unacceptable and contrary to our values, which call for respecting the intrinsic value and dignity of every individual. We strive to create an inclusive community that welcomes all and models a spirit of goodwill. We are aware of an offensive and unacceptable social media post made by an employee over the weekend. That individual has been placed on immediate unpaid leave,” the statement said.

The university also received a bomb threat Monday evening, which Cissell thought was in relation to the post, but the Louisville Metro Police Department found the threat was not credible, the Courier-Journal reported.

Trump was shot in the ear on Saturday evening in an assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. The shooting took the life of Corey Comperatore, who shielded his family from the gunfire.

The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Michael Crooks, who shot Trump from the top of a building, approximately 400 feet away. Crooks used an AR-15 purchased by his father and explosive materials were also found in his car, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer Nuelle
Conversation