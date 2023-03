University Reimburses Students After Woke Professor Goes Too Far with Her Demands

Michigan State University will reimburse students in a business course who were forced to purchase a subscription to the professor’s website which allegedly donated to Planned Parenthood, the Young America’s Foundation New Guard reported Tuesday.

Amy Wisner, a fixed-term faculty member at the MSU Broad College of Business who no longer appears on the university directory, required students in her Marketing Communication course to purchase a $99 subscription to her website, Patriarchy Rebellion.

The university launched an investigation into the incident and confirmed in an email to the students, obtained by the New Guard, that a new professor will be teaching the course and that students will be reimbursed.

“We conducted a review of the MKT 250 Business Communication class and assignment materials based on feedback,” Dean Judith Whipple said in the email. “We take student feedback very seriously as we strive for the best educational experiences for our students.”

“Professor Van Hof will serve as your instructor for the remainder of the semester,” Whipple said, referring to the Broad College’s Jeremy Van Hof.

“You will receive a one-time credit for $99 to reimburse you for the subscription to The Rebellion Community as this material will no longer be required for the course,” she continued. “The refund will be applied to your MSU account within the next two weeks.”

Students will be responsible for canceling their subscriptions, and MSU will not reimburse for any renewals, the email said.

Wisner wrote in a now-deleted Facebook page that the Patriarchy Rebellion is a “safe place to coordinate our efforts to burn everything to the f***ing ground” and that all membership fees are donated to Planned Parenthood, the New Guard reported.

The Rebellion Community website, which was inaccessible Wednesday, wrote that the membership fees were used to raise “awareness, education, and activism for a bully-free future.”

A second website founded by Wisner, called Cancel the Patriarchy, is still live and described as “a community of rebels unlearning toxic expectations of patriarchy.”

Wisner also operated a GoFundMe to purchase an RV to “cancel the patriarchy” on a “roadtrip around the United States to co-create communities of rebels committed to doing the work together.”

She could have raised more than $120,000 over two years from her students, the New Guard estimated.

MSU and Wisner did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

