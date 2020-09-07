SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

University Says False Positives Inflated COVID Numbers 600% Among Group of Athletes

×
By Jack Davis
Published September 7, 2020 at 11:02am
P Share Print

A rash of false-positive coronavirus tests has led the University of Arizona to issue an apology to student-athletes who it claimed had the virus but did not.

The university reported Thursday that 13 student-athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 — a single-day record for the school.

Three days later, however, Arizona athletics said in a statement that the actual number of positive tests was just two. That means the initial numbers inflated the total by more than 600 percent.

“On Thursday, Arizona Athletics reported a single-day high of positive COVID-19 test results for student-athletes,” the university said Sunday. “After concluding an exhaustive contact-tracing protocol, the medical director for Arizona Athletics requested additional testing of the samples, stating that the contact history reports did not support the positive test results.

“After further review, Arizona Athletics Director of Medical Services Dr. Stephen Paul said conflicting information prompted a rerun of the test samples. The retest showed that false positive results were previously reported.

TRENDING: Dan Calabrese: The NFL's Woke Broadcasts Aren't About Stopping Violence

“On Sep. 3, the athletics department reported 13 positive test results for athletes, after a rerun of those tests, two came back positive,” the university said.

After the first round of testing, several members of the women’s soccer team were reported to have tested positive for the virus, prompting the school to shut down the program for 14 days, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

However, the university said Sunday that the team “will resume normal reentry activities on Wednesday.”

“We communicated with all those impacted and apologized for the error,” Paul said.

“The one positive that has come out of this process has been the reinforcement of our commitment to our contact-tracing protocols,” he said. “Because of the honesty and engagement of the participants, we were able to determine there was a potential error in our process. This also demonstrates the commitment by the student-athletes to the protocols is working.”

According to the Arizona Republic, the university reported Thursday that it had racked up 126 positive tests out of 1,520 students, faculty and staff tested.

The Daily Star reported Sunday that 12 positive tests of non-athletes were rerun, and eight came back positive.

Do you trust the results of the coronavirus tests?

The university said the lab that tested the student samples said an instrumentation error led to the false positives and it will review its operations.

“As we do more comprehensive testing, both on and off campus, it is incumbent on our team to display the same determination and integrity that led to this result. I also want to acknowledge the student-athletes impacted and apologize to them and their families for this disruption in their lives,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

Last week, the NFL had 77 positive COVID-19 tests re-examined over concerns of false positives, and all those tests came back negative, according to WJZY-TV.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Al Sharpton: Only a 'Latte Liberal' Would Want To Defund the Police
Cops Ram Woman Into Car When She Refuses To Wear Mask
Flashback: Biden Uses His Veteran Son's Death from Cancer To Shut Down Vet Blaming Biden for Deaths in Iraq
University Says False Positives Inflated COVID Numbers 600% Among Group of Athletes
Seattle Allows Leftists To Spread Chaos But Gives Christians Outrageous News
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×