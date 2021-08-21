A university in Virginia taught employees during a recent training exercise that white people, men and Christians are guilty of oppressing minority and overweight people as part of a recent study that adapted the hateful ideologies of critical race theory.

The stories of the implementation of divisive CRT training are seemingly endless. Since last summer, when Black Lives Matter rioters began their campaign to torch inner-city neighborhoods and terrorize motorists on interstates, CRT has been everywhere from classrooms to board rooms.

James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, took the expected “white people are horrible and America is terrible” message and injected it with steroids.

Fox News reported that the school in recent weeks used training programs for employees who are tasked with teaching freshmen that anyone who is white and doesn’t buy into the absurd and demented transgender movement is guilty of the “systematic subjugation” of other groups of people.

Fox obtained a training video that was online but has since been pulled by the school that taught state employees that “oppressor” groups are capable of literally defining a reality that is used to “target” groups of people who do not look like them.

The “oppressors,” who are essentially white people, force other groups to “take in and internalize the negative messages about them and end up cooperating with the oppressors (thinking and acting like them),” per the school.

The video highlighted certain segments of the population and identified them as either “agents” of “privilege” or “targets” of oppression.

“Among the privileged, according to the presentation, are people who identify as male, cisgender, heterosexual, heteroromantic, Christian, White, Western European, American, upper to middle class, thin/athletic build, able-bodied, or ages 30s to early 50s,” Fox reported.

Meanwhile, the “oppressed groups” were described as people who are “Black, Asian, Latinx, non-Western European, LGBTQ+, homoromantic, Muslim, Jewish, working class, overweight, or disabled, among others.”

Apparently, people who are obese are blameless victims of white people. White supremacy isn’t to blame for weight problems. If all of this isn’t an example of why parents should present trade school as a good life direction, then nothing is. Those who forced this societal sickness on James Madison University employees obviously knew that what they were doing was wrong.

According to Fox, they asked people who participated in the CRT session to “not share these materials with others.”

The school initially defended the hateful rhetoric it shared with employees.

“The training was held to help ensure that every student guide for freshmen orientation had the tools and understanding to work with incoming students, who might have a different background than their own,” a statement to the outlet read. “At JMU, we strive to create an inclusive and welcoming community for all students. We also seek feedback on the training to constantly work on improving how we communicate and train student staff members.”

The school has since issued a statement on its website from school president Jonathan Alger, which said that James Madison University will end its hateful campaign against white Americans and non-homosexual Christians.

“As excited as I am to be welcoming students back to campus, I want take a moment to address recent concerns raised by some in our community about a training for some student staff,” wrote Alger, who added that the leftist school has “decided to pause the training in question for evaluation and review with a variety of JMU constituents.”

The school president said James Madison University is still committed to creating “an inclusive environment,” and that “people of all racial, gender, socioeconomic, religious, and cultural backgrounds” will be welcome.

James Madison University also released a video from the vice president of student affairs, Tim Miller, which attempted to explain away all the left-wing hate.







As if anyone doubted that people who aren’t white, male, “cisgender,” Christian or otherwise not a member of the left’s perpetual assigned victim class didn’t know they were welcome to attend a public university. How patronizing were those comments?

Our country is literally nearing the point of death rattles from all the division. It’s time to cancel CRT, and if need be, pull all funding for hateful institutions which push this nonsense on young people.

America is at a critical juncture. The only route to survival is to end the leftist racism that is at this point an existential threat to the country.

