The nation was rocked early Thursday afternoon when multiple reports broke about a senseless act of violence at a top school.

Florida State University — a school of about 43,000 students — has been rocked by a shooting.

Details are still pouring in, but an early picture has emerged.

Florida State announced the harrowing news via a warning re-posted to X:

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union,” an X post from FSU Alert read. “Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective [measures].”

An hour later, FSU Alert continued to tell students to shelter in place.

In a pinned X post, FSU announced that all classes and events were cancelled:

Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information. Persons in need of immediate emergency assistance should call 9-1-1 or FSUPD at 850-644-1234. All classes and university events including… pic.twitter.com/htXm4555Fi — Florida State University (@FloridaState) April 17, 2025

According to CNN, multiple injuries have been confirmed.

NBC reported that the FBI is also involved and that Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is “receiving and caring for patients” involved in the shooting.

WFTV, however, reported that there are at least five dead and four injured.

Independent reporter Nick Sortor echoed that report while sharing some scary footage.

WARNING: The following video contains footage that some readers may find disturbing.

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: At least 5 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Florida State University (FSU), per WFTV Reports stating TWO SHOOTERS, with one in custody and the other dead. The scene is STILL listed as an “active shooter situation.” It is unknown if there are other shooters. pic.twitter.com/QDjKZyG8IC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 17, 2025

WFTV is also reporting that there were two shooters. One is reported dead, while the other is in custody.

This is on ongoing situation, and The Western Journal will provide coverage as more details become known.

