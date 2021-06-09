Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was placed under lockdown Wednesday due to an active shooter situation.

The base’s Twitter account announced the active shooter alert.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” the base tweeted.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

“Public affairs is silent, despite reporting active shooter. UNCONFIRMED chatter indicates shots were fired, no known injuries,” KNES-TV reporter James Keith tweeted.

BREAKING – Valley Hi is closed in front of JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base. Public affairs is silent, despite reporting active shooter. UNCONFIRMED chatter indicates shots were fired, no known injuries. Watch @kens5 on air and online for updates. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/m23A4QWm7y — James Keith (@James_Keith) June 9, 2021

According to KABB-TV in San Antonio, police are looking for two men who fired shots from outside the base.

The base’s Facebook account noted, “There are no suspected injuries at this time.

“The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

“JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio police department to clear the area and search for the shooters.”

The base eventually posted an update noting that a news conference would be taking place soon.

📢#ActiveShooter Update: ➡JBSA-Lackland is now in a modified lockdown after an active shooter situation.

➡ A press conference will take place at 2:30 p.m. today in front of Valley Hi Gate off-base near JBSA-Lackland. pic.twitter.com/OoUUyX9Bn7 — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information comes to light.

