Unknown Gunmen Attack Joint Base Lackland in San Antonio, Full Lockdown Initiated as Hunt Begins

Dillon Burroughs June 9, 2021 at 12:21pm

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was placed under lockdown Wednesday due to an active shooter situation.

The base’s Twitter account announced the active shooter alert.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” the base tweeted.

“Public affairs is silent, despite reporting active shooter. UNCONFIRMED chatter indicates shots were fired, no known injuries,” KNES-TV reporter James Keith tweeted.

According to KABB-TV in San Antonio, police are looking for two men who fired shots from outside the base.

The base’s Facebook account noted, “There are no suspected injuries at this time.

“The shooting is suspected to have happened outside Valley Hi Gate on JBSA-Lackland.

“JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio police department to clear the area and search for the shooters.”

The base eventually posted an update noting that a news conference would be taking place soon.

This is a developing story and may be updated as more information comes to light.

