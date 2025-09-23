'Unlike Anything We've Seen': Pastors Say Church Attendance Exploding in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Churches are linking a recent increase in attendance to the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, whose public embrace of Christianity was a deep and profound thread in his message as he visited college campuses as part of Turning Point USA.

Attendance at Convo Church in Reno, Nevada, this weekend was “unlike anything we’ve seen,” Lead Pastor Craig Dyson, who was a friend of Kirk’s, said, according to the National Desk.

“We were filled, overflowing,” Dyson said.

“We had more people give their life to Christ yesterday than we’ve ever had on a single Sunday and it was absolutely incredible to watch,” he said.

70,000 THOUSAND PEOPLE WORSHIPPING JESUS AT CHARLIE KIRK’S FUNERAL Many Christians slandered Charlie of not being a true Christian. They called him all sorts of names. But Charlie was as Christians as any Christian could be, and at the news of his death, people went back to… pic.twitter.com/ebTGyDy5ut — Spiricoco Twittter (@SpiricocoNg) September 21, 2025

Matt Zerrusen, co-founder of Newman Ministry, which has branches on about 250 college campuses, also noted the trend, according to the Catholic News Agency.

He said, in speaking to local affiliates, “every one of them told me they’ve seen bigger crowds” at Masses and many people “they’ve never seen before.”

“I have not talked to anyone who has not seen an increase in Mass attendance,” Zerrusen said. “Some schools are reporting increases of 15 percent.”

Zerrusen said the evil that surfaced to slay Kirk has given young people pause.

“So many people are asking, ‘What do I do?’ What is evil? How does God allow this?” Zerrusen said. “They are asking so many basic questions.”

I went to church today. Not because it was a holiday or out of obligation – but because the events of this week stirred something in me. I grew up really religious, but after Covid my trust in the church broke down, and I’ve struggled to find a place that feels like home. Today… pic.twitter.com/YFyLMp6UtX — Haile Mcanally (@hailemcanally) September 14, 2025

Ryan Visconti, lead pastor at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, said Kirk’s beliefs have been laid before millions of Americans as never before during the coverage of his assassination.

“And I think people are going to look at what Charlie believed in a new light and probably explore that for themselves, and so I think he will continue to have a lasting impact for many, many years to come, especially with the younger generation,” he said, according to Fox News.

“I believe that especially the younger generation who listened to Charlie and who at least appreciated his ability to engage people in conversation, those people see that he was willing to die for his beliefs, and I think that piques people’s interest, and it causes them to want to know what convinced him that this was true? What made him so passionate?” he said.

We’re making America Christian again! I just spent the last hour of my flight back from the Charlie Kirk memorial talking with young people who are now on 🔥 for Christ. No more being quiet about the faith!

No more closet Christianity!

No more hiding! It’s time for Christians… pic.twitter.com/VfNuKKH728 — Joshua Haymes (@haymes_joshua) September 22, 2025

He said that for Christians, there was “a connection there spiritually that a fellow brother in Christ, a Christian, was murdered brutally and graphically.”

“And how graphic his death was, it was traumatic. And so, really, all of us who saw those terrible videos are witnesses to murder. And that really hurts on a deep level, and it scars your soul,” he said.

Visconti said those seeking direction should start where Kirk found his true purpose.

“What I would encourage people to do is, you need to know the hope and the comfort that comes from Jesus. That’s where Charlie found hope, and that’s where he got his strength from. And that’s what he would want other people who are hurting to turn to in a time like this,” Visconti added.

