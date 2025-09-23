Share
'Unlike Anything We've Seen': Pastors Say Church Attendance Exploding in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Assassination

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2025 at 5:56pm
Churches are linking a recent increase in attendance to the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk, whose public embrace of Christianity was a deep and profound thread in his message as he visited college campuses as part of Turning Point USA.

Attendance at Convo Church in Reno, Nevada, this weekend was “unlike anything we’ve seen,” Lead Pastor Craig Dyson, who was a friend of Kirk’s, said, according to the National Desk.

“We were filled, overflowing,” Dyson said.

“We had more people give their life to Christ yesterday than we’ve ever had on a single Sunday and it was absolutely incredible to watch,” he said.

Matt Zerrusen, co-founder of Newman Ministry, which has branches on about 250 college campuses, also noted the trend, according to the Catholic News Agency.

He said, in speaking to local affiliates, “every one of them told me they’ve seen bigger crowds” at Masses and many people “they’ve never seen before.”

Can you already see the good that God is bringing out of Charlie’s death?

“I have not talked to anyone who has not seen an increase in Mass attendance,” Zerrusen said. “Some schools are reporting increases of 15 percent.”

Zerrusen said the evil that surfaced to slay Kirk has given young people pause.

“So many people are asking, ‘What do I do?’ What is evil? How does God allow this?” Zerrusen said. “They are asking so many basic questions.”

Ryan Visconti, lead pastor at Generation Church in Mesa, Arizona, said Kirk’s beliefs have been laid before millions of Americans as never before during the coverage of his assassination.

Related:
Politicians, Celebrities, And 200,000 Fans Gather to Honor Charlie Kirk

“And I think people are going to look at what Charlie believed in a new light and probably explore that for themselves, and so I think he will continue to have a lasting impact for many, many years to come, especially with the younger generation,” he said, according to Fox News.

“I believe that especially the younger generation who listened to Charlie and who at least appreciated his ability to engage people in conversation, those people see that he was willing to die for his beliefs, and I think that piques people’s interest, and it causes them to want to know what convinced him that this was true? What made him so passionate?” he said.

He said that for Christians, there was “a connection there spiritually that a fellow brother in Christ, a Christian, was murdered brutally and graphically.”

“And how graphic his death was, it was traumatic. And so, really, all of us who saw those terrible videos are witnesses to murder. And that really hurts on a deep level, and it scars your soul,” he said.

Visconti said those seeking direction should start where Kirk found his true purpose.

“What I would encourage people to do is, you need to know the hope and the comfort that comes from Jesus. That’s where Charlie found hope, and that’s where he got his strength from. And that’s what he would want other people who are hurting to turn to in a time like this,” Visconti added.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
