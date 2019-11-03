SECTIONS
Unlike Jeering MLB Fans, UFC Fans Give Trump 'Positive Reaction' when He Shows Up for Big Fight

By Bryan Chai
Published November 3, 2019 at 10:24am
When President Donald Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros last weekend, he couldn’t have been thrilled with the reception he got.

The MLB fans in Washington D.C. showed the president the ultimate disrespect with vocal jeers and some pockets of fans even chanting “Lock him up.”

When word broke that Trump would be attending Ultimate Fighting Championship’s UFC 244 in New York’s Madison Square Garden, it was very fair to wonder if the president would be booed again at a major sporting event.

After all, Trump had just recently made public his decision to leave his longtime home of New York for the state of Florida.

Given all of that, Trump had to enjoy the reception he got from the mixed martial arts fans on Saturday night.

Professional mixed martial artist Tara LaRosa shared a video from AP reporter Jonathan Lemire of Trump’s entrance to MSG and noted the president received a “positive reaction” from the crowd.

Admittedly, the acoustics of a video taken from within a loud crowd can be a tad hard to judge, but at the very least, it certainly didn’t sound like Trump was booed like he was during the World Series.

ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani also shared a video of Trump’s entrance.

RELATED: UFC Star Honored That Trump Will Be in Attendance for Hyped Fight: 'That's Humbling'

That’s not to say that certain sections of fans didn’t vociferously boo Trump, as this video shows.

However, the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. lashed out on Twitter, calling the reception “mostly positive” and describing any attempts to peddle the narrative that Trump was mostly booed as “bulls—.” He cited the experience of UFC President Dana White, a longtime Trump friend.

Note: Strong language ahead.

“Despite the bull—- from blue checkmark Twitter, when we walked into the arena it was overwhelmingly positive,” Trump Jr. wrote. “@danawhite said it was the most electrifying entrance he seen in 25 years of doing this.”

While things may very well have been “overwhelmingly positive” inside MSG, there were the expected protests outside of the World’s Most Famous Arena, according to the New York Post. Protesters were holding signs, with some of them reading “Trump/Pence OUT NOW!” There were also Trump supporters outside of MSG.

Trump has long had a positive relationship with UFC. Former welterweight interim champion Colby Covington has been a very vocal supporter of the president. White spoke in support of Trump during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Jorge Masvidal, who won in the UFC 244 main even via third-round TKO, wasn’t necessarily effusive in his praise for Trump, but still admitted he was honored and humbled that the president would be attending an event that he was headlining.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

