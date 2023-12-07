Share
News

UNLV Shooting Suspect Identified, SWAT Team Searches Apartment

 By Ben Kew  December 7, 2023 at 8:06am
Share

The suspect behind the shooting on Las Vegas college campus on Wednesday has been identified.

KABC-TV reported that local law enforcement had identified Anthony Polito, 67, as the man behind the attack at the University of Nevada Las Vegas that killed three people and wounded a fourth.

According to law enforcement, Polito was a professor who previously worked at colleges in North Carolina and Georgia and had unsuccessfully applied for a position at UNLV.

Polito was killed at the scene by campus police detectives within minutes of his opening fire.

Many aspects of the case still remain unresolved, and it remains unclear what role, if any, his rejection from a job at the university had played in his decision to slaughter innocents.

Trending:
Senate Republicans to Block Schumer's Ukraine Funding Plan After Classified Briefing Turns Into Screaming Match

However, law enforcement has established that all those killed or injured in the shooting were faculty or staff rather than students.

Investigators are currently searching both his apartment in the city of Henderson, Nevada, as well as his phone and professional writings for further clues about his plan and the motivations behind it.

“At approximately 7:20 p.m., officers from LVMPD and HPD performed a search of the suspect’s apartment on the 300 block of Arroyo Grande Boulevard in Henderson,” KVVU-TV reported.

“It was a massive joint law enforcement operation from SWAT, LVMPD officers and Henderson officers,” the outlet continued. “What was found inside the apartment we do not know at this time.”

Should colleges and schools increase security measures to protect students?

The suspect is said to have had an interest in the Zodiac Killer, claiming on his personal website to have successfully decrypted some of the killer’s secret messages, KABC reported.

He also had an active page on LinkedIn, where he described himself as a “semi-retired university professor” who resided in Las Vegas.

Polito listed his past employment as being an Associate Professor at East Carolina University between 2001 and 2017.

His profile lists his academic credentials, including a PhD in philosophy from the University of Georgia and a Master’s in Business Administration from Duke University in North Carolina.

“The greatest gifts and takeaways I possess from my many years within higher education are the many kind & positive comments students made regarding my instruction and disposition toward them,” he wrote on his profile.

Related:
Active Shooter Sends University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Into Lockdown

His profile has since been memorialized, in what LinkedIn describes as a “tribute to Tony Polito’s professional legacy.”

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




NRA Warns That Chuck Schumer's New Bill Is an 'Attack on the Constitution Itself'
UNLV Shooting Suspect Identified, SWAT Team Searches Apartment
Judge Rules Election Results Void After Illegal Votes Are Discovered
CDC Draws Heat for Erasing Women with 'Pregnant People' in Adopting Gender-Neutral Terms for Health Guidance
Social Media Use Linked to Risky Decision-Making and Behaviors in Kids, Major Study Shows
See more...

Conversation