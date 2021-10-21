The Supreme Court has dealt two devastating blows to the aspirations of Black Lives Matter and its ilk on the left who leverage the false narrative that the thin blue line is a tool of systemic white supremacy for political gain.

Two rulings issued on Monday took the side of police officers in cases involving qualified immunity, both of which involved incidents of excessive force.

Qualified immunity is the legal doctrine that shields government officials, such as police officers, from lawsuits except in cases when they have clearly broken established law.

Eliminating these legal protections has become a prime policy target of the vehemently anti-law enforcement progressive hard left and the rhetoric surrounding last summer’s violent, destructive and divisive George Floyd riots and subsequent “defund the police” insanity.

The high court issued unsigned orders with no dissents on Monday, stating that in neither case had the officer broken the law as established by previous rulings.

Interestingly, both cases involved suspects who were reportedly in the process of victimizing women when police showed up, according to NPR.

In the first case, officer Daniel Rivas-Villegas from Union City, California, responded to a call from a terrified 12-year-old girl who said she and her mother and sister had barricaded themselves in a room because one Ramon Cortesluna was in the process of destroying stuff in the house with a chainsaw (emphasis mine).

After another officer shot Cortesluna with bean bag rounds, Rivas-Villegas knelt on his back to retrieve him of the knife he was wielding.

Cortesluna sued — what is this world coming to, after all, when you can’t terrorize women and children without fear of getting roughed up when the cops show up to intervene?

Do you support qualified immunity? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (184 Votes) No: 4% (8 Votes)

In the second case, a woman in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, called police saying that her drunken ex-husband, Dominic Rollice, refused to leave her home. When police showed up, they confronted Rollice in the garage, where he picked up a hammer which he refused to drop when ordered by police, whom he approached with the tool raised over his head. He was shot and killed.

The Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that had found the officers broke the law, stating that “not one” case “comes close to establishing that the officers’ conduct was unlawful.”

Democrats pounced on the opportunity to advocate for legislation that would end qualified immunity, as they are indeed wont to favor policies that will likely lead to the further victimization of women, children and minorities.

By shielding police officers from accountability, qualified immunity encourages more police violence against Black and Brown people. The Supreme Court remains unwilling to correct this injustice. Congress needs to pass my legislation to finally abolish qualified immunity. https://t.co/a0ePZrewjo — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) October 18, 2021

The Democrats, under the influence of Black Lives Matter, love to canonize men like Jacob Blake, for example, who was shot by police officers sparking days of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

He has been lionized by the left to the point that he’s personally met with now-Vice President Kamala Harris — and he was armed and allegedly in the process of harassing a woman he had sexually assaulted in front of their child when police initiated contact with him.

Harris said she was “proud of” him.

The notorious “Squad” voiced their support for such legislation last year, writing in support of a sweeping justice reform bill that it was necessary to eliminate qualified immunity granted that “police violence, as a weapon of structural racism, continues to have devastating and deadly consequences for Black and brown lives across our country.”

What about the lives of those who are victimized by criminals? Do their lives not matter? What about the women victimized by these reportedly belligerent men?

When it comes to living in a civil, lawful society, you simply can’t have your cake and eat it too. You cannot expect to live on streets where law and order are enforced by officers who are exhaustively trained on how to physically restrain violent criminals and not expect them to use force when they show up.

As police officers, they should absolutely be held to a high standard when they violate the law that they certainly have more understanding of than the people they’re often showing up to confront.

Yet police officers use violence to fight violence — and to put them at risk of civil suit every time they ever lay hands on a criminal with anything other than kid gloves is not only ludicrous, it’s downright dangerous.

As a woman, I don’t want to live in a society where officers can’t defend themselves or members of the public over fear of an arbitrary or frivolous lawsuit.

It’s heartening to see this lawsuit in today’s political climate, especially when you consider that “defund the police” has already proven to be politically toxic for the left.

Just like the Black Lives Matter organization itself, the movement as a whole is panning out to be far more toxic and destructive for our society than their pie-in-the-sky vision of a world in which no more prisons or police somehow can produce a perfect justice system.

Justice can’t exist unless all lives matter — and society works together with the same common goal to protect the vulnerable against those who seek to threaten and destroy life, not empower them in the name of a twisted and perverted form of “justice” like the one that’s been peddled to us for too long.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.