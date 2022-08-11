The FBI is taking heat for reportedly rifling through Melania Trump’s wardrobe closet as agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private office in Palm Beach, Florida.

Although the feds had a search warrant to look for official federal records that Trump may have removed improperly from the White House, agents “scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe,” the New York Post reported Tuesday.

While a search should be thorough, the specter of FBI agents rifling through the former first lady’s closet is hard to justify, especially to the public.

The Post reported that three Department of Justice lawyers who accompanied the FBI raiders were “arrogant” and brushed aside questions, saying, “We have full access to everything. We can go everywhere.”

And “everywhere” apparently included Melania Trump’s personal wardrobe, the report said.

The Post said 30 plainclothes agents from the Southern District of Florida and the FBI’s Washington Field Office searched through the Trump family’s entire 3,000-square-foot private living quarters, along with his office, and a locked safe.

The agents also broke open a locked basement storage room where 15 cardboard boxes of material from Trump’s White House days were stored, the report said. The boxes were taken.

The raiders arrived at Mar-a-Lago at 9 a.m. and left at 6:30 p.m., according to the Post.

While Democrats insist the raid was looking for records illegally removed from the White House, Fox News quoted a “legal source” as saying all 15 of the boxes had been packed up by the General Services Administration and sent to Mar-a-Lago when Trump left office in January 2020.

Did agents have good reason to search Melania Trump's wardrobe? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (1 Votes) No: 100% (352 Votes)

The Post reported the former president’s attorneys, led by Evan Corcoran, had been cooperating fully with federal authorities on the return of the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.

“In May, Corcoran granted access into Mar-a-Lago’s windowless storage room to FBI agents who spent several hours searching through the boxes,” the report said.

“Trump stopped by the basement to say hello at one point, says someone who was there,” the Post reported.

Why the feds needed to stage a massive raid with dozens of officers on a storeroom they already had visited and had access to is anybody’s guess.

Whatever the motivation, the questions it raises are troubling.

If President Joe Biden and his regime would use such heavy-handed tactics and take this unprecedented action against a former president and chief political rival, what will they do to the rest of us?

What could the feds do to someone who does not have the nearly unlimited financial resources to fight prosecution by an out-of-control government?

How easily could agents run roughshod over a citizen who doesn’t have Secret Service protection and surveillance cameras guarding his residence?

The prospects are truly frightening.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.