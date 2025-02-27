'Unprecedented': Elon's Chainsaw Digs Into IRS, At Least 113 Offices Closing as Almost Every Soft Term Lease Being Nuked

Trump administration officials plan to shutter 113 offices for the IRS.

The U.S. General Services Administration said in a Tuesday letter obtained by The Washington Post that the offices will either have their leases ended or will not renew them once they expire.

The letter did not specify whether the offices, which offer in-person help to Americans filing their taxes, would relocate or close.

But the letter said that “public-facing” operations will remain open and will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

This is just one of several moves to decrease the federal government’s physical office space and to downsize the federal workforce.

Elon Musk, who directs the Department of Government Efficiency, has repeatedly called attention to the vast extent to which people on the federal payrolls have opted for remote work, rather than coming into the office, and has advocated for decreasing the number of physical office leases.

DOGE also sent emails to federal employees in recent days asking them to provide a short list of tasks they have accomplished recently, a move that Musk called a “pulse review” during the first meeting of the new Trump administration’s Cabinet on Wednesday.

“There are fictional individuals collecting paychecks,” Musk told the officials. “Are they alive, and can they write an email?”

The move to shutter IRS offices comes after the agency dismissed 7,000 probationary employees and as millions of Americans prepare tax filings, which are due on April 15.

The union that represents IRS workers, needless to say, was not pleased.

“Indiscriminate firings of IRS employees around the country are a recipe for economic disaster,” Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, complained in a statement to NPR last week.

“Much of the IRS workforce is outside of the Washington, D.C., area, which means these layoffs are disrupting their local economies and hurting middle-income families in every state.”

The union representing the disgruntled taxmen may be annoyed.

But taxpayers are not.

Unlike the establishment interests of this country, the typical American forced to fork over massive shares of his paycheck to a vast administrative state does not see paying less in taxes an “economic disaster” or a blow to “hurting middle-class families.”

Only a swamp creature of the greatest swampiness would make such an out-of-touch claim.

Americans are meanwhile resonating with the DOGE effort.

Targeting the IRS for cuts right in the middle of tax season is almost guaranteed to make them approve of the DOGE even more.

The Democrats signaling against such efforts are almost guaranteed to suffer as a result.

