'Unprecedented': It Only Took 2 Questions to Collapse Biden Doc's Defense, Leaving Him Clinging to 5th Amendment Rights

Former President Joe Biden’s former presidential physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, pleaded the Fifth Amendment a staggering 14 times in 20 minutes when asked about Biden’s cognitive and physical decline while in office.

In so doing, O’Connor ignited widespread speculation that he covered up Biden’s alarming mental — and physical — collapse, which rendered the doddering Democrat incapable of carrying out his duties as president.

O’Connor was deposed Wednesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in connection to a congressional investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline.

In an X post after the hearing, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Biden’s longtime personal physician refused to answer two crucial questions:

Were you ever told to lie about the president’s health?

Was President Biden unfit to execute his duties?

“It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business associate, refused to answer any questions and chose to hide behind the fifth amendment,” the Republican congressman from Kentucky wrote on X.

“The American people demand transparency but Dr. O’Connor would rather conceal the truth.”

“Dr. O’Connor took the fifth when asked if he was told to lie about President Biden’s health and whether he was fit to be President of the United States,” he added.

🚨🚨🚨 President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, just pleaded the fifth at his deposition before Congress today. It’s now clear there was a conspiracy to cover up President Biden’s cognitive decline after Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician and family business… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 9, 2025

Comer said O’Connor’s inexcusable refusal to provide answers that are in the public interest was unprecedented.

“This is unprecedented, and I think that this adds more fuel to the fire that there was a cover-up,” Comer said, per the New York Post.

🚨NEW: Biden’s personal doctor FINALLY went under oath and it was AWFUL. Primetime got the tape and Kevin O’Connor FOLDED just like Joe’s beach chair….🚨 He had to plead the fifth 14 TIMES in 20 MINUTES…. WATCH pic.twitter.com/0xFq08diiG — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 10, 2025

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas — the former White House physician to George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump — said O’Connor’s refusal to answer simple questions confirms that he colluded to cover up this horrific scandal.

“Dr. O’Connor pleading the Fifth all but confirms, he was a key player in the biggest cover-up in presidential history and knew Joe Biden wasn’t fit to serve, and now he’s grasping for anything to protect himself,” Jackson said, per the Post.

Jackson also shot down left-wing claims that details about Biden’s health are a private matter covered by doctor-patient confidentiality.

“Experts agree that the Oversight Committee’s questions wouldn’t have violated doctor-patient confidentiality, which means O’Connor isn’t shielding Biden’s privacy — he’s most likely shielding his own criminal behavior,” Jackson said.

I was the former physician to three presidents. Here’s the real story about Dr. Kevin O’Connor’s disgraceful appearance before Congress. pic.twitter.com/j4DMZaxfUh — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 10, 2025

In a follow-up X post, Jackson wrote: “Let’s be clear:

Biden was cognitively unfit to be President.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor covered it up.”

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Joe Biden’s physician, just PLED THE 5TH to his part in the COVERUP of Biden’s mental decline! Let’s be clear: – Biden was cognitively unfit to be President. – Dr. Kevin O’Connor covered it up. END OF STORY! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 9, 2025

Kevin O’Connor destroyed his own credibility as a physician by cavalierly pleading the Fifth when asked simple questions about Biden’s health.

The U.S. president’s health is a matter of public interest that affects national security and global stability due to the enormous responsibility and power he holds as the leader of the free world.

It is patently absurd for O’Connor and other Democrats to frivolously insist that voters don’t have the right to know if their president is capable of doing his job.

