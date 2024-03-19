Unreal: NYT Article Praises 'Deep State,' Blasts Trump for Trying to Take it Down

Oh, New York Times. You never cease to amaze us.

In their latest hit piece regarding former President Donald Trump’s comments about the deep state, the New York Times would like us to think that deep state is “kind of awesome.”

The NYT took it upon itself to travel around and find out just who these people are that Trump has made frequent remarks about firing should he be re-elected this November.

The Times first met with Scott Bellamy at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Apart from being the Planetary Missions Program Office mission manager, we learn that Bellamy loves Star Trek, drives a Nissan, and helped direct an asteroid off its course with a space craft.

Next, the Times went to Washington D.C. to meet Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox of Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water. When she isn’t doing pilates or making salads, she’s ensuring we have clean, lead-free drinking water. She’s also a big Taylor Swift fan.

In one last trip to Chicago, the Times was introduced to Department of Labor Acting Director for Enforcement of the Wage and Hour Division for the Midwest Regional Office Nancy Alcantara.

Did you know that she runs marathons and likes Lucky Charms? She also makes sure child labor isn’t used in slaughterhouses. Alcantara “raided slaughterhouses in several and found more than 100 children working illegally” according to the NYT.

Alcantara said amputated limbs and children dying would have occurred had the Department of Labor not stepped in.

Clearly, the NYT has shown viewers some genuinely likable and relatable people who do meaningful work with our tax dollars.

Do you despise the deep state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (17 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

You like space travel, right? You don’t want to be destroyed by an asteroid, right? Surely you don’t want lead in the water or children working in slaughterhouses. A vote for Trump is clearly a vote for lead poisoning, child labor, and asteroids hitting Earth.

The real question is, are these the people Trump is talking about when he refers to the deep state? Will he really go after hardworking Americans who dedicate their lives to a meaningful cause?

That is seriously doubtful. When President Trump talks about the deep state, he is referring to an unelected bureaucracy that wields excessive authority over our lives, the choices we make, and how the government operates.

Why didn’t the Times interview anyone from the FBI? How about an interview with people from the CIA, ATF, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, or the IRS?

I, for one, would love to know more about those people.

I’m sure they’re a wholesome bunch who responsibly use my tax dollars just like Bellamy, Fox, and Alcantara.

Jokes aside, these are likely the folks Trump is actually talking about. Don’t believe me, just listen to Trump himself. I don’t recall hearing him say he’s going to poison the water or let asteroids destroy the planet.

The New York Times can strawman Trump all they want. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together knows the truth.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.