Unreal Video: Woke TN Candidate for Congress Was Literally Thrown Out of Gov.'s Office After Trying Mad Dash Past Security in 2019

The Democrats want to turn a special election for a House seat in the Nashville suburbs into a national test of their ability to rebound in the wake of November 2024’s presidential loss.

Sure, there were several off-year elections in reliably blue locales earlier this month, but that was just mainly a question of whether or not the GOP could score any upsets. They couldn’t. Also, several special elections earlier this year polled closely for the Democrats in reliably red seats, but eventually the Republicans prevailed by healthy — if less healthy than usual — margins.

But the race for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District was supposed to be different. Millions have poured into what’s normally a deep red seat to see if Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn can defeat Republican Matt Van Epps in December. The race will determine who replaces ex-Rep. Mark Green, who resigned earlier this year from a district that went for Trump by 22 points to enter the public sector.

“Behn hopes to mobilize independents and moderate Republicans, as well as her Nashville Democratic base, to capitalize on expected low turnout,” NBC News reported.

“She sees a path to victory by defining herself as an accountability candidate who could put a check on President Donald Trump’s party in the House, particularly criticizing the GOP’s signature tax cuts and spending bill, as well as Trump’s tariffs. And she’s running an unabashedly Democratic campaign, leaning on Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin and former Vice President Kamala Harris.”

I kind of wonder what “independents and moderate Republicans” are going to respond well not only to an “unabashedly Democratic campaign” (joy and vibes are back, baby!), but to a candidate who, among other things, hates the city, breaks down crying on camera after getting thrown out of the governor’s office, and thinks women who have children are playing into “deeply patriarchal structures.”

Whatever you may say, there is something “unabashedly Democratic” about this clip in which Behn rushed past police to enter Gov. Bill Lee’s office and then sobbed hysterically when she was taken out by the cops for trespassing:

🚨MORE INSANTIY🚨 Resurfaced video from 2019 shows Democrat Tennessee candidate Aftyn Behn SCREAMING and SOBBING as officers had to forcibly drag her out of Gov. Lee’s office. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/rcUnwQeXlN — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) November 24, 2025

A bit of context, as the Daily Caller notes: This was after Behn got kicked out of a legislative session for saying that both then-state Rep. David Byrd and Tennessee House speaker Glen Casada, Republicans, should resign over sexual assault allegations against Byrd. While that is a serious allegation, obviously, Behn’s reaction decidedly was not.

“I’m here today on behalf of communities that you have silenced today in this legislative session,” Behn shouted from the wings of the House chamber.

“You have been violent to our various communities this entire legislative session. You have stopped any accountability! You have been taken out! You have been violent and extreme towards people of color, towards women, towards minorities! You have failed! This is unacceptable behavior! You shouldn’t do this! This is the worst administration!”

After that peculiar outburst, she marched to Lee’s office and reacted this way when she was prevented from trespassing and broke down in tears, a completely normal reaction from a totally sane individual.

And just in case you needed more reason to vote against this ridiculous flibbertigibbet, here’s her bashing Nashville (then saying she didn’t bash Nashville):

Democrat congressional candidate Aftyn Behn lies and says she doesn’t hate Nashville. She’s doing damage control after audio came out of her saying, “I hate all of the things that make Nashville.” Democrats want you to not believe your ears. This is the state of the Democrat… pic.twitter.com/ccBSeTxVjQ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 21, 2025

Here she is doing more or less the same thing with defunding the police, only not really disavowing what she said in the past:

Aftyn Behn continues her train wreck of a campaign to be a representative from Tennessee. Here she’s asked about her past calls to defund the police. She refuses to talk about them. Behn won’t even say if she supports defunding the police now. Pathetic.pic.twitter.com/bGrC7MQWrd https://t.co/wu0LJzXyZN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 24, 2025

And here she is telling women they shouldn’t have kids but should get power because of dreams she talked about with her therapist, or something:

🚨 Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election Aftyn Behn condemns women who get married and start families– saying it’s the product of “deeply patriarchal structures”: “My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams and the recurring dream I’ve had is standing… pic.twitter.com/LTsYj0im7Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

I don’t know that, if I were to generate some fake AI slop that made her look like a hysterical ninny who should be checking the labels on her prescription bottles more often, I could do a better job of defaming Behn than Behn has done herself. All without the help of Sora, ladies and gentlemen!

And yet, because it’s a special off-year election that’s intended to act as an inspiration to lefties nationwide, it’s wholly possible that she ends up winning a fluke race — if, of course, the people of Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District don’t turn out.

If you live there, or know someone who does, ask yourself this question: Do you think that keeping this lachrymose, unserious woman from being able to “put a check on President Donald Trump’s party” in Washington is worth a bit of your time? I certainly would, were I you.

