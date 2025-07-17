Unreal: Wife of Founder of ICEBlock App That Endangers ICE Agents Actually Works for Trump Admin

President Donald Trump still has a major problem in his government with people looking to undermine him

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Larua Loomer posted to her social media platform X account that a forensic accountant working with the Department of Justice, Carolyn Feinstein, is married to the man who created ICEBlock — an app used to identify Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, harassing and endangering them and impeding deportation raids.

According to Loomer, Joshua Aaron founded ALL U CHART in 2023, the company that created ICEBlock.

In 2016, the Austin American Statesman mentioned Aaron and Feinstein together in an article, and Loomer explained that she was able to match the Aaron mentioned in that article via facial recognition software to the Aaron who appeared on CNN in June.

His wife, Feinstein, goes by “Carolyn F” on her LinkedIn profile and works for the DOJ as an auditor in Austin, Texas.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨 The wife of the founder of the ICEBlock App that allows people to disrupt ICE raids and obstruct, dox, and harass ICE agents is currently employed at the DOJ in Austin, Texas as an Auditor! Joshua Aaron is the founder of ICEBlock, and records examined by… pic.twitter.com/EXrUBaRb7U — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 16, 2025

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi should fire her immediately.

Loomer mentioned Feinstein was appointed to her current position under former President Joe Biden and also worked under former President Barack Obama.

Trump should be skeptical of any Biden holdovers.

Previously, an attempt was made to hide a Biden appointee, Elizabeth Peña, in the Department of Labor on a three-year contract.

The scheme was exposed by the Daily Wire, which revealed that she had been in Biden’s White House Presidential Personnel Office, worked on his transition team, and worked on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition team.

Political appointees must be approved by the Office of Personnel Management, but the Biden administration tried to circumvent the process by arguing such approval was not needed for a contracted position.

Peña posted to LinkedIn upon receiving the position, saying, “Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working on issues that matter deeply to me and at [Bureau of International Labor Affairs], I look forward to collaborating with partners at home and abroad to uphold the principles of dignity, equity, and justice in the workplace.”

Reading such a statement with a keen eye for leftist rhetoric, it’s clear Peña’s efforts would run afoul of the Trump administration’s mission.

Now Trump has a woman working in the DOJ whose husband is actively trying to stop him from making good on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Fire her immediately.

