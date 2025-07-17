Share
Protesters clash against law enforcement at the "No Kings" Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California, on June 14.
Protesters clash against law enforcement at the "No Kings" Day demonstration in Los Angeles, California, on June 14. (Jason Armond - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Unreal: Wife of Founder of ICEBlock App That Endangers ICE Agents Actually Works for Trump Admin

 By Samuel Short  July 17, 2025 at 7:27am
President Donald Trump still has a major problem in his government with people looking to undermine him

On Wednesday, investigative journalist Larua Loomer posted to her social media platform X account that a forensic accountant working with the Department of Justice, Carolyn Feinstein, is married to the man who created ICEBlock — an app used to identify Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, harassing and endangering them and impeding deportation raids.

According to Loomer, Joshua Aaron founded ALL U CHART in 2023, the company that created ICEBlock.

In 2016, the Austin American Statesman mentioned Aaron and Feinstein together in an article, and Loomer explained that she was able to match the Aaron mentioned in that article via facial recognition software to the Aaron who appeared on CNN in June.

His wife, Feinstein, goes by “Carolyn F” on her LinkedIn profile and works for the DOJ as an auditor in Austin, Texas.

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi should fire her immediately.

Loomer mentioned Feinstein was appointed to her current position under former President Joe Biden and also worked under former President Barack Obama.

Do you support Loomer’s efforts to keep wokesters out of the Trump administration?

Trump should be skeptical of any Biden holdovers.

Previously, an attempt was made to hide a Biden appointee, Elizabeth Peña, in the Department of Labor on a three-year contract.

The scheme was exposed by the Daily Wire, which revealed that she had been in Biden’s White House Presidential Personnel Office, worked on his transition team, and worked on former Vice President Kamala Harris’ transition team.

Political appointees must be approved by the Office of Personnel Management, but the Biden administration tried to circumvent the process by arguing such approval was not needed for a contracted position.

Peña posted to LinkedIn upon receiving the position, saying, “Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working on issues that matter deeply to me and at [Bureau of International Labor Affairs], I look forward to collaborating with partners at home and abroad to uphold the principles of dignity, equity, and justice in the workplace.”

Illegal Alien Claimed She Was Illegally Kidnapped by ICE - Then the Surveillance Footage Was Located

Reading such a statement with a keen eye for leftist rhetoric, it’s clear Peña’s efforts would run afoul of the Trump administration’s mission.

Now Trump has a woman working in the DOJ whose husband is actively trying to stop him from making good on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Fire her immediately.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




