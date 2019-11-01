Unruly Man Allegedly Spits on Trump Supporter: 'Go Back to Russia'

One minute, Trump supporter Robert Youngblood was sitting at an outdoor table at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, Florida, minding his own business.

The next, the 67-year-old was being spit at as his Make America Great Again hat was slapped off of his head.

As a result, Matthias Ajple, 43, was later arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.

During the confrontation, Ajple allegedly sneered at Youngblood, telling him, “You should go back to Russia you f—ing communist!” according to Breitbart.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Friday.

After the confrontation, Ajple got in a car and drove away from the restaurant, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported, citing an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office report.

Surveillance video footage released by the restaurant’s manager “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping the brill of Youngblood’s hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him,” Newsweek reported, citing a police affidavit.

Youngblood was able to get the license plate number of the car in which Ajple left, leading police to track down Ajple at his home.

Deputies reported that Ajple’s wife said she told her husband he should tell Youngblood to go back to Russia, the police report said, thought the wife allegedly said she was joking.

She said she did not see the incident.

Ajple was also interviewed by police.

“I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement,” Ajple said, according to the police report.

“Trump supporters are communist and racist,” he added.

“I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting,” Ajple is quoted in the report as saying.

Ajple also indulged in trash-talking about Youngblood, the report said.

“Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself,” Ajple was quoted as saying.

Florida police say this guy, Matthias Ajple, walked up to another man in a bar who was wearing a #MAGA hat and said, “you should go back to #Russia you f*****g communist.” The man told investigators Aiple then slapped the brim of his hat and spit on him. https://t.co/xXqZZ0dOAS. pic.twitter.com/MkXC4EJQbi — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) October 31, 2019

Ajple was booked into the Indian River County Jail, but released on $500 bond, the Miami Herald reported.

Youngblood said that after the incident, Ajple called to apologize.

Youngblood said he told Ajple not to call him again.

