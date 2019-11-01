SECTIONS
Unruly Man Allegedly Spits on Trump Supporter: 'Go Back to Russia'

By Jack Davis
Published November 1, 2019 at 9:43am
One minute, Trump supporter Robert Youngblood was sitting at an outdoor table at Hurricane Grill & Wings in Vero Beach, Florida, minding his own business.

The next, the 67-year-old was being spit at as his Make America Great Again hat was slapped off of his head.

As a result, Matthias Ajple, 43, was later arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.

During the confrontation, Ajple allegedly sneered at Youngblood, telling him, “You should go back to Russia you f—ing communist!” according to Breitbart.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Friday.

After the confrontation, Ajple got in a car and drove away from the restaurant, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported, citing an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office report.

Surveillance video footage released by the restaurant’s manager “clearly shows” Ajple “slapping the brill of Youngblood’s hat and leaning over the gate to spit on him,” Newsweek reported, citing a police affidavit.

Youngblood was able to get the license plate number of the car in which Ajple left, leading police to track down Ajple at his home.

Deputies reported that Ajple’s wife said she told her husband he should tell Youngblood to go back to Russia, the police report said, thought the wife allegedly said she was joking.

Does this incident reveal the intolerance of the left?

She said she did not see the incident.

Ajple was also interviewed by police.

“I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement,” Ajple said, according to the police report.

“Trump supporters are communist and racist,” he added.

“I don’t even care that I’m going to jail; this is actually exciting,” Ajple is quoted in the report as saying.

Ajple also indulged in trash-talking about Youngblood, the report said.

“Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself,” Ajple was quoted as saying.

Ajple was booked into the Indian River County Jail, but released on $500 bond, the Miami Herald reported.

Youngblood said that after the incident, Ajple called to apologize.

Youngblood said he told Ajple not to call him again.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
