The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Unsealed Court Docs Show How Prosecutors Tried To Rig Cliven Bundy Trial

By Tim Pearce
December 29, 2017 at 1:36pm

Print

Unsealed court documents detail how the team of prosecutors tasked with convicting Cliven Bundy and his sons of crimes relating to a 2014 armed standoff failed to turn over potential exculpatory evidence to the court, The Oregonian reports.

The Bundys’ case ended in a mistrial Dec. 20 after Judge Gloria Navarro ruled that prosecutors violated the civil rights of the defendants by withholding evidence supporting the Bundys’ case.

Navarro is considering dismissing the case “with prejudice” and blocking prosecutors from retrying the case.

Her decision will come Jan. 8, according to The New York Times.

“There were approximately 3,000 pages that were provided to us only after we started trial,” Bundy lawyer Bret D. Whipple told TheNYT.

TRENDING: Neighbor’s Pit Bulls Killed His Wife on Christmas Eve, Now He’s Got a Message for the Owner

“I personally have never seen anything like this, especially in a case of such importance.”

Those 3,000 pages include the Bundys’ requests for multiple federal assessments that showed the Bundy family was likely not dangerous.

Prosecutors called the requests part of a “long list of frivolous and vexatious pleadings,” until a government witness, under cross examination, revealed knowledge of the assessments in court, The Oregonian reports.

Defense attorney’s asked federal prosecutors to hand over Inspector General reports on Bureau of Land Management agent Dan Love, who directed the BLM raid on the Bundy ranch to seize the family’s cattle over decades of unpaid grazing fees.

Love was fired from the agency in September for corruption and unethical behavior.

Prosecutors had dismissed the allegations and investigations of Love as an “urban legend,” but ended up handing over 500 pages worth of reports on Love in December, according to The Oregonian.

The Bundys’ lawyers made two requests to Navarro for a special “discovery monitor” to ensure that all relevant documents were being turned over by the prosecution.

RELATED: Lawsuit: Fundamentalist Mormon Cult Leaders Forced Underage Girls into Sexual ‘Rituals’

Both requests were denied.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, however, launched an investigation into prosecutorial misconduct after the mistrial.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Bundy family, Bundy Ranch, Civil Rights, Cliven Bundy, corruption, Court, Jeff Sessions

By: Tim Pearce on December 29, 2017 at 1:36pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

CNN Shares Exclusive Footage of Trump Playing Golf, then Twitter Users Notice the Real Story

Chris Agee

Actress Shares Photo After Young Son Refuses to Stand for National Anthem at a Hockey Game

Erin Coates

Sarah Sanders

Sarah Sanders Shares a New Photo of Herself Back Home, and This Time She’s Not Baking a Pie

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Erin Coates

Secret Service agent and box truck

Secret Service Responds to CNN’s Complaint About Truck Blocking Cameras from Filming Trump

Will Racke

map of the United States

Mass Exodus: Hundreds of Thousands of People Fled These Three Deep Blue States In 2017

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Jason Hopkins

Don Lemon and Ben Ferguson

Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

Recently Posted