Share
Sponsored
Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C.
Supporters of former President Donald Trump protest outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Edelman - AFP / Getty Images)

Unseen Video: Jan. 6 Looks More and More Like a Trap for Trump Supporters

 By Grant Atkinson  November 23, 2021 at 12:04pm
Share

Given their way, the establishment media would have you believe that thousands of Trump supporters planned an insurrection and forcefully entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

“Capitol Punishment” tells the real story from that day, and you can sign up now to get never before seen accounts when the film premieres on Thanksgiving Day.

As footage has shown, there were some people who acted violently on Jan. 6. But that was not the case around the entire perimeter of the Capitol building.

Derek Kinnison was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and he said his experience was much different from the one the establishment media has portrayed.

“We saw a set of open doors,” Kinnison said in the film. “My partner Tony, he looked at me, I looked at him. He said, ‘What do you think about that?’ And I said, ‘I don’t like it.’

Trending:
Biden's Approval Tanks AGAIN: Record Low Numbers Send Shockwaves Through White House

“He said, ‘No, that’s like a spider web. It feels like a trap.'”

If you want to hear shocking stories like Kinnison’s and many more, sign up today to secure your copy of “Capitol Punishment” for its Thanksgiving Day debut.

Do you think Jan. 6 was a trap for Trump supporters?

Even though Kinnison did not enter the Capitol, he told filmmakers the FBI showed up at his house in full force. His partner, Tony Martinez, also faced fully armed agents at his front door.

“There was a sense of, also, of course this is happening,” Martinez told The Western Journal of his feelings when the FBI arrived.

“Of course this is what you’re doing. Of course you’re kicking in my door. Of course you’re putting my family in handcuffs.”

Kinnison and Martinez both said their daughters were home when the FBI arrived.

The men said neither of them had any idea their families would be subjected to those circumstances because the FBI arrived unannounced without previous attempts to contact them.

Related:
New Footage: Jan. 6 Prisoner Reveals Horrifying Thing Deputy Warden Said After Leaning Toward Him

This is the treatment many people are facing from the federal government for the simple act of going to the Capitol building and asking questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

If you want to hear more stories and uncover the truth behind the media lies regarding Jan. 6, sign up now to watch “Capitol Punishment” on Thanksgiving Day.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




New Footage: Jan. 6 Prisoner Reveals Horrifying Thing Deputy Warden Said After Leaning Toward Him
Devastating New Jan. 6 Footage: Retired General Defies Media, Confirms BLM, Antifa Both at Capitol Break-In
Shock Jan. 6 Interview: One Entire Side of Capitol Was Left Open, Totally Undefended - Looked 'Like a Trap'
NFL Wisconsin Native to Cover All Funeral Costs of Waukesha Victims
Baby Dead After FBI Swat Team Gets Revenge on Jan. 6 Participants
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.