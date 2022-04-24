Share
News

Unstoppable Musk: Elon Locks Twitter Execs Down in Sunday Meeting That Can Clear Way for Takeover

 By Michael Austin  April 24, 2022 at 1:30pm
Share

Elon Musk is now closer than ever to owning the social media giant Twitter, according to recent reporting from sources with insider knowledge.

While Twitter refused to hear out Musk’s initial offer, apparently the company is warming up to his proposition.

After the self-made billionaire announced he had acquired $46.5 billion in financing for his bid for the company last week, Twitter decided to take “a fresh look at the offer” and is now “more likely than before to seek to negotiate,” multiple sources told the Wall Street Journal.

“Twitter is still working on an all-important estimate of its own value, which would need to come in close to Mr. Musk’s offer, and it could also insist on sweeteners such as Mr. Musk agreeing to cover breakup protections should the deal fall apart,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two sides will meet to discuss Musk’s current proposal on Sunday, the report claims.

Trending:
Will He Do the Same at Twitter? Musk Fired Any Tesla Employees Who Disagreed or Got in His Way

Also, according to the Wall Street Journal’s sources, whether or not the deal goes through, Musk will remain a key part of the company’s dealings going forward.

On Friday, Musk met privately with “several” shareholders of the company.

During this meeting, Musk “pledged to solve the free-speech issues he sees as plaguing the platform … whether his bid succeeds or not,” the sources said.

Aron Solomon, the chief legal analyst for Esquire Digital, has correctly predicted Musk’s moves thus far in a series of interviews with The Western Journal.

Will Musk take over Twitter?

Three days before Musk announced his initial offer to buy up 100 percent of the company’s shares, Solomon predicted the billionaire would do so “within days.”

At the time, Solomon also predicted this process would not be drawn out over a long period of time. In his view, Musk needed to act within days or weeks in order to leverage the news cycle to his advantage.

“Like Elon Musk or not, one thing that we know is that he’s able to take things from zero to 60 very quickly, whether it’s SpaceX or Tesla or anything that he wants to do,” Solomon told The Western Journal.

News that Twitter will be willing to “negotiate,” may seem like a moot point to some, given that Musk previously stated his initial offer would also be his final offer.

However, in a more recent interview with The Western Journal, Solomon posited that Musk was planning all along to up his offer.

Related:
They Won't Be Able to Hide What They've Been Doing: Twitter Source Code Locked Down After Musk Takeover

In an email to The Western Journal on Tuesday, Solomon wrote that the plan will likely involve Musk upping his offer to investors from $54.20 per share — a 54 percent premium over the share price the day before Musk began investing in the company —  to $60-$61 per share.

In the days since his initial offer, the billionaire has become increasingly, publicly antagonistic towards Twitter board members, which Solomon claims has given Musk a huge advantage.

“This is a key. Elon Musk as the white knight. Between this positioning and compelling second offer, it might be too much to turn down,” Solomon wrote in the email.

“Essentially, if Elon Musk wants Twitter badly enough it’s going to be extremely hard to stop him from acquiring it.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Musk Officially Buys Twitter, Now Board Salary Might Go to $0 and Save Company $3M Per Year
Breaking: Musk Releases First Statement After Twitter Takeover, Reveals Future of the Company
Breaking: Musk Just Pulled It off - It's Official
Where's BLM Now? Nat'l Guard Soldier Who Drowned Saving Illegal Drug Dealers Identified
Musk Buyout Bombshell: Look for a Deal Today
See more...

Conversation