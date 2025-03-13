Unsung Benefit of Tough Border Policy on Full Display: Number of US-Bound Migrants Plummets to Levels Not Seen in Years

The number of migrants traversing Panama’s perilous Darién Gap fell in February to its lowest number since November 2020.

“The decline is the latest sign that fewer migrants from South America are risking the treacherous, 2,600-mile journey north to the U.S. border in the early days of President [Donald] Trump’s immigration crackdown,” Axios reported.

According to statistics published by Migración Panama, the agency that tracks migration through the region, only 408 migrants traveled northward through the Darién Gap in February.

That was the fewest seen since Nov. 2020 during the height of the pandemic, when only 365 traveled the route. At the time, the U.S. was turning away migrants at the border based on the national health emergency Trump instituted.

The decline in migration in February was even a marked difference from January, during President Joe Biden’s last month in office, when the total was 2,229.

Would-be illegal U.S. border crossers have apparently gotten the memo that there’s a new sheriff in town, so why make the journey?

The 60-mile Darién Gap is a roadless portion of the Columbian and Panamanian jungle that marks the only break in the 19,000-mile network of roads that stretches from Alaska to Argentina, according to Axios.

It is known to be a haven for criminal drug cartels and sex traffickers.

“Deep in the jungle, robbery, rape, and human trafficking are as dangerous as wild animals, insects, and the absolute lack of safe drinking water,” Jean Gough, then regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the UN Children’s Fund, said in an October 2021 news release during the first year of Biden’s presidency, when the migrant crisis exploded due to the new administration’s lax border enforcement policies.

“Week after week, more children are dying, losing their parents, or getting separated from their relatives while on this perilous journey. It’s appalling that criminal groups are taking advantage of these children when they are the most vulnerable,” Gough added.

So one unsung benefit of Trump’s border crackdown will be less sex trafficking, rape, and murder.

Under Trump’s policies, the number of illegal U.S. border crossings dropped to its lowest monthly total in recorded history, just over 11,700 in February, versus numbers that often exceeded 200,000 per month under Biden.

The Biden regime invited every corner of the world to invade our wide open Southern border, inviting a flood of crime, drugs, and human trafficking into our country. Under President Trump’s leadership, illegal border crossings have plummeted to record lows. President Trump is… pic.twitter.com/6pjujgCh84 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 3, 2025

During his address to a joint session of Congress last week, Trump said, “Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history, and we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded.

“The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation. ‘We must have legislation to secure the border.’ But it turned out that all we really needed was a new president,” he added to much applause.

POTUS: The media and our friends in the Democratic Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border. But it turns out all we really needed was a new President! pic.twitter.com/EkQk65CrV7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

“The Trump administration is committed to delivering on President Trump’s mandate from the American people to stop the invasion of migrants, secure our borders, and enforce our immigration laws,” Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, said, according to Axios.

Thank God for a new administration that cares about the safety of the American people. One byproduct of that is fewer people having their lives ruined in the dangerous Darién Gap.

