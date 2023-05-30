Unthinkable Loss Strikes as Young Woman's Life Suddenly Ends in Front of Parents During Dinner

A 26-year-old Australian woman is being mourned after she suddenly died in front of her parents during a card game on May 21 — just one month after she underwent a surgical procedure on one of her legs.

According to multiple reports, Dani Duchatel was staying with her parents at their home in Brisbane as she healed from the surgery.

She had broken her leg during a walk with some friends. tearing a number of ligaments in addition to the fracture, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

The surgery to set the leg was said to have been routine.

The 26-year-old had recently purchased her first home but decided she was better off healing in the company of her family.

She was having dinner with her parents and playing cards when she went into cardiac arrest.

A young Brisbane woman has died after a blood clot formed after a family dinner last Sunday. Dani Duchatel had been eating and playing cards with her family just before she went into cardiac arrest. #7NEWS https://t.co/DJLd1B36mR — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) May 28, 2023

Her mother, Kay Duchatel, attempted CPR on her, but she was tragically unable to save her daughter.

Do you think America is on the right track? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (26 Votes) No: 99% (2302 Votes)

In their initial assessment of what happened, doctors speculated that a blood clot had formed after the surgery, then traveled to her lung, resulting in a pulmonary embolism.

An autopsy will confirm the exact cause of her death.

A friend of Dani Duchatel, named Chantelle Lay, launched a GoFundMe campaign a day after the tragedy, hoping the funds would give the woman’s parents time to mourn her sudden loss.

“Her family would appreciate your financial support at this time,” Lay wrote. “It allows them to be home, to take the time to mourn the loss of their daughter and to help pay for costs associated with Dani’s funeral.”

Lay had hoped to raise $20,000 for the family, and the campaign hit its goal this week.

As of Tuesday morning, Lay had raised $20,363 from 208 separate donations.

In a social media post, Kay Duchatel announced the death of her daughter to friends and loved ones.

“It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that our daughter Daniella Jade Duchatel passed away peacefully last night,” the grieving mother said.

Kay concluded, “We will update you all with funeral details in the coming days. Please give us some time to come to terms with our loss.”

Lay told Australia’s The Courier-Mail that her friend was a joyful woman who had dreams of seeing the world.

“Dani was a very quiet but vibrant person,” Lay said, according to Newsweek. “She was jovial and funny. A very empathetic and kind human being. She was a real gentle soul. She was the kind of person who would do anything to help anyone and was very loving and supportive of everyone.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.