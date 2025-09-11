Untold Story: Charlie Kirk Once Protected a Family With Newborn from Dire Danger After Police Were Defunded

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death on Wednesday, stories poured out about the legendary Turning Point USA founder — including from another prominent Turning Point employee, who says Kirk housed him when he needed it most.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated at Utah Valley University at an event for the conservative organization.

As of 11 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, nobody is in custody for the killing yet. Two people have been detained and released by authorities, including one at the scene.

Kirk’s death elicited an outpouring of sympathetic stories from those around him, including Benny Johnson, who joined Turning Point after stints with TheBlaze, the Daily Caller, and others.

Appearing on Fox News, Johnson talked about how Kirk gave him a place to live after violence on his street forced his family from his house.

Kirk, Johnson said on Laura Ingraham’s show, was “someone who cared so deeply about family, the American family, and the American child.

“He devoted his entire life to it well before he had children. He inspired me to have children and was constantly asking me when am I going to have babies after I got married, constantly.”

And he followed through on his commitment to the American family by helping out Johnson’s wife and kids in a difficult time.

Kirk, Benny said, “provided something that I will never forget” when he opened up his home to a needy Johnson, which he said was “a story that I’ve never told anyone.”

“There was a horrific fire on my block in Washington, D.C., right after a mass shooting when D.C. defunded their police,” he said.

“We had just brought home our newborn baby, and the lives of my wife and my newborn child [were] under threat, and we felt horribly vulnerable, and we felt truly like we had nowhere to go.

“And Charlie Kirk allowed me, my wife and my family — my young family — to stay at his condo here in Florida and to search for a new home. To have refuge and shelter when my home had been horribly fire-damaged and when bullets rang out on my block that could have struck my family.

“And Charlie was there for us,” Johnson continued. “And he never asked for anything in return.

“This is why, in fact, I live in Florida. My family has quintupled since then, in children and in blessings, and it’s because of Charlie.”

I have never told this story publicly before: When my own family faced real danger, my home damaged by fire, bullets flying on our block, my infant child and wife under threat, Charlie Kirk literally gave us his house to stay in as long as we needed as we searched for a new… pic.twitter.com/f775Ayif9K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 11, 2025

Johnson went on to say that you could “extrapolate that to tens of, if not hundreds of millions of, young lives who Charlie has affected,” adding that he was “perhaps the single most effective spokesperson for the American dream.”

Kirk leaves behind a wife and two children. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.

