Update Drops in Case of 3 Chiefs Fans Found Frozen, Charges 'Forthcoming' - 'Definitely Out of the Ordinary'

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2024 at 4:51pm
Charges are expected to come in the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans who were found frozen in January, according to an attorney for the man at whose home the men died.

Back on Jan. 9, Clayton McGeeney, 37; Ricky Johnson, 38, and David Harrington, 36, were found in the frozen backyard of the home of their friend Jordan Willis, their bodies laced with cocaine and fentanyl.  All three had gone to Willis’s home on Jan. 7 to watch a Chiefs game.

Willis said he was asleep on a couch for two days wearing noise-canceling headphones and had no idea his friends were dying in his backyard or that their family members had been pounding on his door.

John Picerno, an attorney representing Willis, said  “charges [will be] forthcoming in the next few weeks,” based on “internal conversations” with prosecutors, according to Fox News.

“I can say with confidence that my client will not be charged in that regard,” Picerno said. “My client will not be charged in any manner with having to do with the untimely death of his friends.”

Picerno did not answer directly when asked who would be charged.

“The criminal liability could be for a felony murder charge if somebody provided those young men with drugs,” he said.

Have you been following this story?

Picerno said the time span of the investigation  was “definitely out of the ordinary.”

“I don’t know what caused this investigation to go on for nine months,” Picerno said. “That would be a better question answered by the prosecutors.”

The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office said there was nothing to say.

Jennifer Marquez, Harrington’s mother, said the comment from Picerno was the first news she has heard in months.


“Of course I am extremely happy to hear that there may be something going on,” she said, adding “I have not been told anything. They just have not relayed any information to us, the families, though, so I have nothing as far as information. We’ve not been getting the autopsies or any information like that. They do not want us to be able to release anything that would hurt the case, I guess.”

Marquez said she thought Willis should be responsible because the deaths took place at his home.

Picerno responded, “It’s an awful thing when people have already presumed you’re guilty without real evidence.”

Jim McGeeney, Clayton McGeeney’s uncle, said in July that he was upset that “nobody is being held accountable.”

“If your car blew up right now, what happened? Well, they’re going to find out what happened. If a plane crashes what are they going to do? Get the black box, they can find out what happened. But with this, three dead men, they don’t do anything — it appears they don’t do anything — and if they are, let us know,” he said, according to WDAF-TV.

The Daily Mail reported that Alex Weamer-Lee was also present at the party. Fox News has reported that Lee says he left the party while everyone was still alive.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
